Ms Emma's style transformation is all about bringing out her "vivacious" personality, say style consultancy The Style Atelier co-owners Joy Tan and Violet Chan.

ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG; MAKE-UP: VIOLET CHAN, THE STYLE ATELIER, USING BURBERRY BEAUTY; HAIRSTYLING AND WARDROBE: JOY TAN, THE STYLE ATELIER