Time pieces de resistance

Last January, French luxury conglomerate LVMH - which owns Zenith, Bvlgari, Hublot and Tag Heuer - staged its inaugural Watch Week at the swanky Bvlgari Hotel & Resorts in Dubai.

With the exception of Tag Heuer, the other three brands unveiled hundreds of new models, novelties and limited editions to a group of international watch journalists and retailers.

In between, the guests were treated to an extravagant soiree in the desert. The event ended with another posh party, with a stunning fireworks display over the resort's private marina capping the evening.

Plans to do the same this year in another exotic city, unfortunately, were scuppered by Covid-19. LVMH held a digital event instead.

In fact, the pandemic has thrown the annual calendar of the watch industry - traditionally packed with trade fairs and other events at this time of the year - into disarray.

Some, like Baselworld, have been shelved indefinitely. Others like Watches & Wonders (April 7 to 13) will comprise both an online event and a physical one in Shanghai since China has the pandemic largely under control.

Free from the shackles of trade shows, many watch brands are releasing new models and collections at their own time and pace.

In the last few months, watchmakers which have dropped new timepieces include Patek Philippe, Omega, Piaget, Richard Mille and Girard-Perregaux. In the pipeline are new models from the likes of IWC and Audemars Piguet.

Here are some of the hottest watches released recently.

ZENITH CHRONOMASTER SPORT

Zenith caused quite a stir last month when it released the Chronomaster Sport.

Before accusing it of being a copy of the Rolex Daytona, bear in mind that the Chronomaster, too, has a heritage dating back to the 1960s.

And remember too, that the Daytona was fitted with a Zenith El Primero movement between 1988 and 2000.

The Chronomaster Sport more than holds its own, especially since its 5 Hz heart is the latest version of the famous El Primero 3600 movement - capable of measuring 1/10th of a second - on both the ceramic bezel and the dial.

The intricacy of this legendary calibre - with a power reserve of 60 hours - can be admired through the watch's open caseback.

The 41mm stainless steel stunner comes either with a black or white dial and Zenith's tri-colour subdials, a trademark of El Primero-based Zeniths since the first was introduced in 1969.

Price: $14,500 (metal bracelet), $13,800 ("Cordura" rubber strap)

PIAGET POLO SKELETON

A sports classic from the 1970s, the Piaget Polo gets an extremely impressive skeletonised treatment.

It retains the watch's classic features, including the curved case with the round bezel and the cushion-shaped dial opening. But at just 6.55mm thick, the 43mm timepiece is 30 per cent thinner than existing Polo models.

The heart of the Polo Skeleton is Piaget's 1200S ultra-thin, skeletonised automatic movement. Only 2.35mm thick, it is one of the world's thinnest automatic movements.

Its slim shape not only sits flatter on the wrist but also makes it more comfortable to wear.

Available with either a blue or grey dial, the Polo Skeleton has a quick change system which allows you to swop out the steel bracelet or leather strap with ease.

Price: $43,500

TAG HEUER CARRERA PORSCHE CHRONOGRAPH

Tag Heuer recently teamed up with Porsche for a wide-ranging new partnership. The Tag Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph celebrates this union.

Powered by the in-house calibre Heuer 02 which has 80 hours of power reserve, the 44mm special-edition steel chrono tips its head to Porsche in the use of a red, black and grey colour palette and in its font for the indexes.

The dial reminds one of asphalt and the Arabic numerals are the same as those used on a Porsche dashboard.

The special-edition timepiece comes with either an embossed black calfskin leather strap with gray threaded hand stitching and a calfskin lining and a folding clasp ($8,250), or with a steel H-shaped bracelet ($8,500).

RICHARD MILLE RM037 WHITE CERAMIC AUTOMATIC

The latest addition to the Richard Mille women's collection, this new iteration of the RM037 is fashioned from a graceful combination of white ceramic, mother-of-pearl and white gold.

Like most of the company's timepieces, this watch is the product of complex engineering processes.

Creating the complex shapes of the white ATZ (Alumina Toughened Zirconia) ceramic bezel and matte-finished caseback required a lengthy, delicate machining and diamond grinding process. ATZ is hypoallergenic and one of the hardest materials after diamond.

This RM037 has a satin-finished white-gold caseband, a dial adorned with mother-of-pearl and diamonds, and two push buttons in polished white gold.

Featuring a patented stem-crown assembly, the unique crown is not connected to the watch movement but is instead part of the case. The result? Complete protection and no risk of snapping.

Price: $255,300

BVLGARI OCTO FINISSIMO S CHRONOGRAPH GMT

This iteration of Bvlgari's famous Octo Finissimo is a stunner. Fitted with an integrated bracelet and only 8.75mm thick, the 43mm timepiece has a sunray dial in a mesmerising blue. The gorgeous colour is beautifully offset by three sub silver dials.

The intricacy of the Calibre BVL 318 - at just 3.3mm thick - is showcased through a transparent caseback. The 4 Hz 37-jewel movement - with 55 hours of power reserve - boasts features including a peripheral winding rotor and polished jewel countersinks. It is water-resistant to 100m.

Price: €17,000 (S$27,280)

OMEGA SPEEDMASTER

Rolled out in 1957, the Speedmaster is a storied timepiece, and for good reason.

The only watch approved by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) for manned space flights, it was also the watch the crew of Apollo 13 used to time a 14-second manoeuvre to put the craft - crippled by technical failures - on a safe trajectory back to Earth in 1970.

In the last few decades, the Speedmaster has gone through only a handful of minor revisions.

This year, however, it received some meatier upgrades, chief of which is the Caliber 3861, a master chronometer certified movement with a coaxial escapement. A master chronometer certification is given only to watches which have passed two different procedures with very stringent tests related to quality, durability and accuracy.

The other big change is a sleek, tapered bracelet.

Other subtle enhancements include the step dial, the double bevel caseback and the famous dot over 90 (DON) and a dot diagonal to 70 on the anodised aluminium bezel ring.

The new Speedmaster is available with a silver or black dial, hexalite or sapphire crystals and in stainless steel, canopus gold or sedna gold. There are also different strap options - leather, bracelet and nylon fabric.

Prices: $8,700 to $66,350