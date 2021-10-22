For Subscribers
TikTok on the HOMME RUN
TikTok is more than a platform for catchy dance clips - it is fast becoming a style book for men looking to up their fashion game
TikTok's booming popularity - it hit one billion users in September - means that it has grown beyond just catchy dance clips and hilarious cat memes.
For instance, it has had a huge impact on the fashion industry. Fashion style tips with grabbing titles such as Let's Keep It Casual, which has 10.9 million views, come from content creators around the globe.
