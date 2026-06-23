Tiffany & Co to open first Blue Box Cafe in Singapore as part of Ion store revamp

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Tiffany & Co's Blue Box Cafe at Lee Gardens in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay. The brand will open its first Blue Box Cafe in Singapore in mid-July.

SINGAPORE – You no longer have to dream of getting breakfast at Tiffany’s only in New York City.

Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co is bringing its Blue Box Cafe, inspired by the original in New York, to Singapore. The cafe takes the top floor of the American brand’s Ion Orchard flagship store, which after a milestone revamp, now occupies a triplex in the luxury mall.

Set to open to the public in mid-July, it marks the first Blue Box Cafe in South-east Asia. The brand recently opened a Blue Box Cafe in its new store at Lee Gardens in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay in June.

In Singapore, look forward to a menu of elegant dishes developed in collaboration with Julien Royer, renowned chef-owner of three-Michelin-starred Odette. The dining experience is set to blend “classic American charm with French culinary sensibilities through a familiar Singapore lens”, enjoyed within a space defined by the distinctive Tiffany Blue aesthetic.

The cafe is one in a string of major happenings for the heritage jeweller here.

After renovations beginning in September 2025, the newly redesigned store features Tiffany & Co’s latest global design concept – emulating The Landmark, the brand’s iconic Manhattan store. British architect Hugh Dutton was entrusted with designing the 10.4m-tall Singapore facade, incorporating a kinetic light sculpture playing on the brand’s legacy in diamonds.

Offering the full breadth of Tiffany & Co’s creations – from Tiffany Icons to high jewellery, and home and accessories – it is the house’s only triplex boutique in Singapore.

Expect splashes of signature Tiffany blue, such as in a ceramic work by renowned New York ceramicist Peter Lane that unfolds across the back wall on level one.

Taking centre stage on this floor is the brand’s Icons collection: which include the Lock, T, Knot, HardWear, Sixteen Stone and the Tiffany Setting lines.

Tiffany & Co’s revamped Ion Orchard Flagship Store - Icons on Level 1. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

On display is an archival object with a link to Singapore's heritage: the Monumental Bronze-Mounted Vase circa 1898, the work of American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany. The first design director at Tiffany & Co – and the son of founder Charles Lewis Tiffany – was known for his glass artistry that drew inspiration from the natural world and frequently embraced Asiatic influences. The vase on display features swirling vines and pulled-feather details meant to evoke the flora and fauna of Singapore.

Also on level one is a dedicated watch salon, a first for the brand here to showcase its horological masterpieces for men and women. A VIP suite lets you try pieces on in privacy, against the backdrop of a bespoke painting by English artist Darren Almond.

On the second floor is the Love and Celebration space. This is where Tiffany’s reputation as a jeweller of love comes into play – the salon features an array of iconic engagement rings set against ivory and silver walls intended to evoke a wedding gown.

There are some local touches here too. Decorative floral motifs have been added throughout the room – inspired partly by the Kebaya.

Tiffany & Co Ion Orchard Flagship Store - Watch Salon. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

But the highlight of this floor is The Schlumberger Gallery. Showcasing the extraordinary collections of Jean Schlumberger – the legendary French jewellery designer whose career is synonymous with Tiffany & Co – this gallery is an interpretation of a room on the 10th floor at The Landmark.

Schlumberger was known for his whimsical interpretations of creatures of the sea and exotic flora. In an ode to his rich universe of creations inspired by natural forms, the feature wall’s textile design draws upon some of his most iconic creations – including Bird on the Rock, and his paillonne enamel bracelets, where vibrant enamel is repeatedly layered with alternating sheets of precious gold foil.

Rounding up the floor is the High Jewelry Salon, a living jewel box with walls finished in hand-painted panels in champagne gold and blue tones. Look up – the Tiffany blue constellation ceiling draws inspiration from that of New York’s Grand Central Station, reinterpreted with animal motifs from Schlumberger’s designs.

Rare pieces on show

To celebrate the opening, the store will host an exclusive archival exhibition open to the public from July 2 to 12, showcasing 20 rare jewellery and watch masterpieces from The Tiffany Archives.

Tiffany & Co Butterfly Clip and Tiffany & Co Tulips Necklace from The Tiffany Archives. PHOTOS: TIFFANY & CO

Garden In Bloom takes visitors on a journey through Jean Schlumberger’s fantastical designs. Presented alongside other rare archival materials, the showcase explores the Frenchman’s poetic approach and vision – and his knack for transforming the natural world into precious expressions of artistry.

And there is a Singapore element here too.

Like all great visionaries, Schlumberger travelled widely and found inspiration in the textures, colours and forms from across the globe. Undated photographs taken by Luc Bouchage, his life partner, documented a trip to Singapore – with visits to the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Raffles Hotel, where Tiffany & Co would open its first store in Singapore in 1991.

It is thus believed that the Republic’s environment and lush landscapes informed Schlumberger’s imaginative work at Tiffany & Co.

While you will not find Rafflesia flowers or orchids in the designs, some of the archival pieces on display still bear touches of regional flora and fauna. For one, a 1961 Corosol Fruit Clip with Pegasus brooch nods to the soursop fruit that Schlumberger likely encountered during his travels to Central America, the Caribbean and South-east Asia.

Featuring gold, rubies and demantoid garnets, the edible plant opens in the front to reveal a unique detail: a gold Pegasus, or winged horse.

Tiffany & Co Corosol Fruit Clip with Pegasus and Tiffany & Co Hedges and Flowers Necklace from The Tiffany Archives. PHOTOS: TIFFANY & CO

Another striking piece is an ornate necklace originally titled Hedges and Flowers, now known as Hedges and Rows. Featuring a halo of 22 cushion-cut and rectangular-cut yellow sapphires, complemented by 13 cabochon turquoises, the bold piece has become one of Schlumberger’s most iconic designs in his oeuvre.

On June 24, the Ion Orchard store will have its grand opening, graced by global celebrities including South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, Thai actor Win Metawin and Filipino actress Anne Curtis.

Info: Garden In Bloom will be open to the public at Tiffany & Co, 01-21 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, from July 2 to 12. Visitors may book their visit on Tiffany.sg from June 25.