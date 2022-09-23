Tick Talk: Norqain’s Wild One watches, Singapore’s first MB&F Lab and a white Bell & Ross GMT

SINGAPORE – This is a regular series featuring the latest news in watches and all things horological.

Norqain releases Wild One collection with watch legend Jean-Claude Biver

There was much excitement when news broke earlier this year that Jean-Claude Biver – a watch industry legend known for revitalising brands including Blancpain, Omega and Hublot – was throwing his weight behind Norqain, an independent, family-owned Swiss watch company set up in 2018.

Apparently, for more than two years now, Biver – now an adviser to the Norqain Board – has been working with the brand’s creative and engineering teams to come up with a line of sturdy mechanical timepieces.

The collection, called Wild One, is now out. It comprises four models including one limited-edition piece designed with wildlife ambassador Dean Schneider.

The Wild One’s unique selling proposition is Norteq – a proprietary material that is six times lighter than steel, 3.5 times lighter than titanium and available in different colours.

The new timepiece has a Norteq protective case with separate top and bottom parts, connected and secured with custom-made screws. Sandwiched between these parts is a rubber shock absorber surrounding a titanium container for the watch’s heart – the robust NN20/1 Manufacture Calibre, visible through the transparent caseback.

Thanks to its unique construction, the watch has already surpassed industry standards for shock absorption, successfully passing tests conducted at 5,000G.

Norqain worked with several established Swiss watch-making names on this collection, including Montremo SA for the three-level laser-cut dial, with a pattern reproducing the brand’s mountain-inspired double N logo.

There are two regular models ($8,080) – with case, dial, rubber shock absorber or strap in blue or black. A third limited-edition model ($8,580) – of which there are 200 pieces – has, among other features, a burgundy case, grey rubber strap and red gold indexes and hands.

The final model is also limited edition ($8,780, 500 pieces). Designed with Schneider – founder of wildlife sanctuary Hakuna Mipaka in South Africa – it has a black case and a black dial with a lion fur pattern and the wildlife reserve’s spear-and-shield logo.

World’s first MB&F Lab opens at Raffles Hotel