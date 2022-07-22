This multi-purpose eyewear protects your eyes from harsh sunlight and harmful blue light

Seamless protection from indoors to outdoors

XTRActive New Generation is a range for those who do a lot of running around between indoors, outdoors and the car. Maybe you’re a busy mom driving your kids around, or maybe your job requires you to go from one meeting to another at another address, or maybe your day involves running several errands.

Whatever the case might be, Xtractive New Generation lenses might just be the perfect accessory for you. They boast the most advanced dye package with new photochromic molecules fine-tuned to provide the best extra darkness and best extra light protection.

The powerful clear lenses can be activated more quickly to turn darker than the brand’s previous models, adjusting seamlessly as you toggle between trips to the office, home, school and the supermarket. In fact, you’re not just protected when you’re sitting in the car – the lenses have the same effect even in hot temperatures.

Available in three colours, they also come with cool mirror finishes to make whichever pair you choose really pop.

Ideal for those who love the outdoors

XTRActive Polarised is suitable for those who are sporty and spend a lot of time outdoors. You might be a golfer trying to find a ball or a hiker and nature enthusiast spotting flora and fauna. You might be sailing or fishing and dealing with sunlight bouncing off the waves. Or you might have to do a lot of driving and find yourself sometimes blinded momentarily because of reflective glare off other cars.

There are many kinds of situations where harsh refracted light — from snow, sand and sea; from cars and buildings in the city — as well as refractive glare obscures details, reduces contrast and affects vision. These situations are uncomfortable at best and dangerous at worst, which is why you would need a pair of glasses that can shield your eyes from blinding light.

The innovative Xtractive Polarised lenses are the only photochromic lenses available on the market that are polarised — effectively cutting out glare. They also activate quickly in the car, and can achieve up to 90 per cent polarisation efficiency in bright sunlight outdoors.

Its exclusive polarisation technology also helps to widen your field of vision, enhance colour, increase contrasts and sharpen details.

Like the XTRActive New Generation, this range of lenses also goes from clear to an optimal level of darkness quickly, whether you’re in the car or in a hot environment.