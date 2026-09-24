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This content creator went viral for exploring Johor Bahru by bus. Here are her top beauty treatments

Content creator Clara Chang has built a following online for her Johor Bahru-focused videos, which include beauty treatment recommendations.

SINGAPORE – For 30-year-old marketing executive and content creator Clara Chang, Johor Bahru has become something of a second home.

Better known to her TikTok audience as @redxkisses, Chang has built a following online for her Johor Bahru-focused content, documenting everything from bus routes to border crossings to her beauty and wellness finds across the Causeway.

But she did not set out to become an expert on bus travel through JB. It happened by accident.

She started posting content on TikTok in 2022, sharing a mix of humorous, light-hearted videos alongside more useful travel content, including guides to China and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

As a frequent traveller to the capital city of Johor state for manicures, spa treatments and other beauty appointments, Chang started her “JB by Bus” series in 2025 after discovering just how convenient the city’s bus network could be. The series was well received, and some of her videos reached up to 290,000 views.

This became the catalyst for her to start documenting her travels – and discover a side of JB that extended beyond the usual shopping centres and food haunts. Her JB by Bus playlist has since grown to 72 videos.

“As someone who often travels solo, I sometimes feel more comfortable using public transport because there is something reassuring about being in a public environment rather than being ‘trapped alone in a car’ with a stranger,” she tells Her World.

“Over the past year, there were some incidents involving female passengers and private-hire rides in JB which also reinforced that preference for me, although I still use ride-hailing apps when a destination isn’t easily accessible by public transport.

“I also wanted to share from a Singaporean perspective that there are more options and experiences available across the border if you’re willing to explore.

“There are so many different treatments, salons, spas and wellness concepts that are quite different from what we typically experience in Singapore, and I became increasingly curious to try them for myself.”

Myriad beauty and wellness treatments

Chang has since tried a wide range of treatments, including dental services such as scaling and polishing, carbon laser facials, sponge spicule facial treatments and misty eyebrow embroidery.

For hair, she has tried everything from perming and keratin treatments to Japanese Bioma and custom colouring . Her wellness experiences include Balinese aromatherapy, lymphatic drainage, cupping, Totok Wajah – a traditional Javanese acupressure and deep-tissue facial massage – and pilates classes .

She has also tried sweat therapy as well as numerous manicures and pedicures.

For her, one of the biggest draws of getting beauty and wellness treatments in JB is not necessarily the lower price tag. It is the experience that comes with it.

Clara Chang getting nail extension infills at Little Nail Cottage (left) at Permas City and the Sponge Spicules Facial Treatment at Unico Aesthetic Clinic. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF CLARA CHANG

Singapore’s urban constraints and higher rental costs often mean beauty establishments operate within relatively compact spaces.

In JB, Chang found that many establishments make greater use of their available space, creating immersive, resort-style environments where the treatment is just one part of the experience.

“One of the places where I had a Totok facial lift and massage doesn’t feel like a conventional spa. It is a sprawling multi-storey compound where the entrance itself feels like you’ve been transported somewhere else – you walk through a garden with Balinese elements before even reaching the main door.

“Inside, the establishment spans multiple levels, with different areas dedicated to different treatments and facilities. There is even space for a jacuzzi and steam room,” she says.

“Instead of simply going to an establishment for a one-hour appointment, it feels more like visiting an all-rounded wellness destination.

“The whole experience can be much slower and more leisurely. I’m not just paying for a treatment. I’m paying for the opportunity to slow down and spend a few hours in a space that feels like an escape from my usual city routine in Singapore.”

Round-the-clock convenience

Another reason Chang keeps returning to JB is the sheer variety of concepts available.

She says : “JB has a really interesting mix of traditional treatments, Malaysian beauty culture, Chinese-style spa concepts, Korean and Japanese-inspired treatments, aesthetic clinics and large-scale wellness centres.”

Chang having a skin analysis (left) done before facial treatment and a blue light facial therapy (right). PHOTOS: COURTESY OF CLARA CHANG

She has also found that the operating hours can be surprisingly flexible. “I’ve been to places that operate late into the night and even ended up at a 24-hour spa. That flexibility works really well for Singaporeans who might want to cross over after work or avoid the daytime border traffic.”

Not “loyal” to any particular beauty establishment, Chang seeks out treatments at different places according to her skin and body needs as well as her schedule .

She recently started exploring aesthetics treatments . She says: “I realised I’m now comfortable enough with getting beauty treatments in JB that I’ve gradually moved beyond things like nails, hair and regular facials to explore laser treatments as well.”

These are some of the treatments she would recommend.

For manicures: Little Nail Cottage at Permas City

Address: Block A 01-26 @ Permas City , Jalan Permas Utara, Bandar Permas, Johor, Malaysia 81750

“What impressed me was the attention to detail. The nail technician noticed that my nails were growing downwards and consciously adjusted the extensions to help correct their appearance ,” says Chang, who spent RM458 (S$143) in total.

“I’ve been doing nail extensions for a long time and encountered many technicians who will simply do the basics of what you ask for. So I appreciated that the nail technician studied my natural nails and adapted her technique accordingly.”

Prices start at RM20 for an express (classic) manicure or pedicure.

For a Balinese spa experience: Spa Manja

Address: 162 Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Abad, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor Darul Ta’zim, Malaysia

Chang says: “What stood out was the environment and how immersive the experience felt. Even before reaching the treatment room, the landscaping, architecture and overall atmosphere made it feel like I had stepped into a little resort in Bali.

“Combined with the treatment itself and the other facilities available, it felt more like taking a short wellness break than simply going somewhere for a massage.”

The spa also offers a sauna and jacuzzi that are free to use after the massage. Prices start at RM78 for a 60-minute foot massage and RM98 for a Royal Javanese massage.

For an all-in-one wellness experience: Natural Asia Health, Holiday Plaza

Address: LG1-3 & LG158, Lower Ground Floor, UG1, G167, Holiday Plaza, Taman Kebun Teh, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor Darul Ta’zim, Malaysia

One of Chang’s most memorable JB spa experiences happened by chance.

“It was the Labour Day long weekend, and my friends and I had booked an Airbnb for a three-day, two-night stay . We wanted to avoid the morning heavy traffic heading into JB over the long weekend, so we decided to cross the border at around 4am instead, and I happened to find a spa that operates 24 hours.”

They booked a 1½-hour massage, but the experience extended well beyond the treatment itself.

“After the massage, we got another 2½ hours to use a whole range of facilities – a hot tub, arcade room, cinema room and gym – and there was even a free-flow buffet for customers. Considering the amount of space, facilities and how clean everything was, I thought it was surprisingly reasonable for what we got.”

The experience also changed what Chang looks for when choosing a spa.

“The value proposition in JB has evolved from focusing on quality and price of the treatment itself to paying attention to what the establishment offers beyond the treatment,” she says.

“Now, I seek out places that act as functional sanctuaries, where the treatment is just one element of a broader, high-value ecosystem designed for rest and productivity. Sometimes, it’s about getting an experience that would be difficult to replicate in Singapore.”

Prices start at about RM128 for a foot massage, which includes the use of the bath facilities and buffet. Guests can stay for up to four hours.

For eyebrow embroidery: VV Beauty Group

Chang getting a misty eyebrow embroidery treatment at VV Beauty Group. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CLARA CHANG

Address: Sutera Mall, 1, Jalan Sutera Tanjung 8/4, Taman Sutera Utama, 81300 Skudai, Johor Bahru, Malaysia

“I was expecting some discomfort because of the nature of the treatment, but there was very little pain during my session. I was comfortable enough that I fell asleep while she was doing my brows ,” says Chang, who paid RM790 for her misty eyebrow embroidery treatment.

Prices start at about RM790, including one complimentary touch-up within three months.

Tips for getting beauty treatments in JB

If you are planning to cross the Causeway for a facial, manicure, massage or other beauty treatment, here is Chang’s advice.

1. Stand firm against hard selling

Do not feel pressured into signing multi-session packages on your first visit, she says.

“There are so many beauty establishments in JB, it’s worth taking your time to figure out what you like before committing to one place or signing up for multiple sessions. If you’re faced with hard selling, don’t be afraid to say no . Stand firm about what you came for and what you’re comfortable spending .”

Those living in Singapore have a valid reason for declining a package, she adds. “You can always say that it’s not convenient to commit to a package because crossing the border can be unpredictable , especially with the traffic and long jams .”

2. Look beyond the treatment itself

Remember that not every establishment is trying to offer the same experience, says Chang. “Some places specialise in one particular treatment, while others are more like full-service wellness centres with multiple treatments and additional facilities.”

She has noticed more establishments taking inspiration from the larger spa-centre model popular in China.

“Some spas now have facilities such as jacuzzis, steam rooms, recreational areas and even free-flow buffets. I’ve come across places with arcade rooms, cinemas, gyms and spaces where you can simply sit and relax after your treatment without rushing you out the door.”

3. Match the venue to your goal

Before booking, Chang recommends deciding “ whether you want a specialised treatment or a multi-hour relaxation experience with added facilities, then pick accordingly”.

That has changed the way she chooses where to spend her time and money in JB.

“ I don’t necessarily ask myself, ‘Where can I get this treatment cheapest?’ any more. I’m increasingly looking at the whole experience – what the establishment specialises in, what facilities it offers, how long I can comfortably spend there and whether the overall experience feels worth my time and money.”