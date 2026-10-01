Rev up for race week at The Trackside: Tudor watches, a racing simulator and VCARB drivers land at Ion Orchard 

See the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” up close, take a spin on the racing simulator, and catch VCARB’s Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad at Ion Orchard’s atrium this October

Days before the Formula One action gets under way in Singapore, motorsport fans will be able to race in a simulator, meet Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula One drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, and get up close with Tudor’s motorsport-inspired watches, all without stepping onto the circuit.

These are among the highlights of The Trackside, a pop-up at Ion Orchard from Oct 1 to 11, where the excitement of race weekend comes alive in the heart of Orchard Road. Visitors can expect to see a VCARB 03 show car alongside race-inspired installations, and take part in interactive activities that include a time reaction challenge and racing simulator experience.

For those who are looking to get VCARB gear, there will be official merchandise and team wear by apparel partner Hugo. Timepieces, of course, are an essential element of the event – Tudor’s race-inspired Black Bay Chrono collection will be on display.

If you have a Visa card, participate in its Spend & Get campaign and Stamp Rally activities to win prizes including a $1,000 outfit from Hugo and a photo opportunity with VCARB drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, who will make an appearance on Oct 7 at 6pm.

From race track to wrist

Among the Tudor watches on display is one with a close connection to the VCARB 03. The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” takes its design cues from the race car, right down to the flashes of yellow inspired by the engine cowling.

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” features yellow accents on its dial, sub-dials and date display – a nod to the VCARB 03 design. PHOTO: TUDOR

This latest model is a refreshed version of last year’s Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26”, retaining its predecessor’s carbon fibre case and column wheel chronograph movement. The difference lies in its new eye-catching yellow accents, which were executed in blue on the previous model. The vivid hue is applied on the minute track, details on the sub-dials, as well as the date disc, giving the watch a distinctive sporty edge.

The 42mm carbon fibre case is extremely durable and lightweight – qualities synonymous with high performance and speed, which is everything in motor racing. The material is also used for the tachymetric bezel and the end-links that affix the hybrid strap to the case.

Carbon fibre keeps the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” lightweight and durable, whether you are racing down street circuits or just braving the weekend crowds downtown. PHOTO: TUDOR

Even the chronograph sub-dials and the date window surround are rendered in carbon fibre – details intended as textural accents. Worn by VCARB drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” is powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5813 and is a limited-edition release of 2,026 individually numbered pieces. It has a titanium caseback in titanium with a PVD finish, and a custom engraving unique to the “Carbon 26”.

Features of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” 42mm individually numbered carbon fibre case

“Racing white” domed dial with luminous black counters and six o’clock date window

Hybrid leather-rubber strap with “tire pattern”

COSC-certified Manufacture Calibre MT5813 with chronograph function

Power reserve of 70 hours

Waterproof to 200m

A motorsport connection that goes back decades

Tudor first forged links with motor racing back in the late 1960s, having supported prominent names like the Tudor Watch Racing Team in the golden era of motorsport. The Swiss watchmaker’s pursuit of precision and performance in its timepieces had always been in alignment with the exacting demands of competitive driving and the spirit of fearlessness it stands for.

The launch of its first chronograph, the Oysterdate, in 1970, cemented these ties that continue to this day. Precision timekeeping is crucial in motorsports, whether it comes to lap timing or speed calculations that measure racing performance. This connection between watchmaking and motorsports is what Tudor has defined and excelled at, with its expertise in horology and understanding of motor racing.

Tudor’s association with motorsport goes back all the way to the late 1960s and continues today with its support for the VCARB Formula One team. PHOTO: TUDOR

In 2024, Tudor returned to the grid, choosing to place its support behind the VCARB Formula One Team, which shares its daring ethos and fighting spirit. Since then, it has produced a watch that pays homage to the team’s car every season – the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” is the latest model that takes centre stage this year.

The broader Black Bay Chrono family

The Black Bay Chrono line of watches combines two Tudor traditions – its expertise in chronographs that are associated with the world of motorsports, and professional diving watches that date all the way back to 1954.

Among the number of variations in this family, the Black Bay Chrono “White” stands out for its clean opaline dial with contrasting black sub-counters, a feature created for maximum readability.

A classic contrast dial gives the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “White” increased legibility. PHOTO: TUDOR

Its unique angular “snowflake” hands, also designed for visual clarity, is a Tudor signature that has been seen on the brand’s diving watches since 1969. Details that are a nod to the very first generation of Tudor chronographs are also incorporated into this timepiece – a 45-minute counter, instead of the 30-minute industry standard, and a date aperture positioned at six o’clock.



The Black Bay Chrono “White”, like the other models in the same family, is fitted with the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT 5813, a high-performance automatic movement with a column wheel mechanism and vertical clutch. It has a 70-hour power reserve and precision standards exceeding those set by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC).

Features of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “White” 41mm 316L stainless steel case with polished and satin-brushed finishes

White domed dial with black counters and six o’clock date window

316L stainless steel five-link bracelet or three-link “rivet-style” bracelet with polished and satin-brushed finishes

COSC-certified Manufacture Calibre MT5813 with chronograph function

Power reserve of 70 hours

Waterproof to 200m

There is no wonder why Tudor is consistently a top choice for sports watches through the years. For those seeking a solid timepiece that rates high on performance, Tudor can be relied on for quality, as well as that stylish aesthetic that strikes the perfect balance between sporty and classic.

The Trackside runs from Oct 1 to 11 at Ion Orchard Level 1 Atrium. The Black Bay Chrono collection can also be discovered at the Tudor Boutique by The Hour Glass at Ion Orchard #03-06A.