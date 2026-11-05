The more expensive, the better? Testing 3 LED face masks

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SINGAPORE - LED face masks are fast becoming a new beauty staple, despite their hefty price tags and sci-fi look.

These at-home light therapy devices loved by Hollywood A-listers and beauty fiends alike claim to boost collagen production, reduce fine lines and keep skin clear. They work by training light of specific wavelengths on the skin to stimulate cellular activity, replicating technology used in clinics since the 1990s.

Doctors say the lower power output compared to clinical machines means results for LED masks are contingent on frequent and regular use – at least three to five times a week for several months.

If you are looking to splurge on one for yourself or someone else this holiday season, you will want to choose your champion wisely. Comfort, specs and ease of use all influence how likely one is to stay the course.

With entry-level devices averaging some $300 a pop, The Straits Times Style desk tested three upmarket masks for at least three weeks to get the lowdown on whether price equals quality. Though only minimal skin changes could be observed in this short time, near daily sessions afforded us the full user experience and hands-on knowledge of product features.

CurrentBody Series 3 ($899.99)

Parts of the CurrentBody Skin LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 3. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Full disclosure, I am a card-carrying Luddite who has stuck to the same skincare routine for a decade. On the tech front, this might make me easier to wow, but I reckon the topline sell of CurrentBody’s bad boy – fully customisable LED treatments – would impress even a beauty device veteran.

The mask has 750 LEDs spread across 125 light points that produce six light wavelengths: red for wrinkles, near-infrared for firming, deep near-infrared for deep wrinkles, green for uneven tone, yellow for redness and blue for spots.

Using a companion app, I can choose which light I want each light point to emit in a granular paint-by-numbers style exercise . This means I can target a haze season outbreak on my right cheek with blue light while using green light around my under-eyes.

The app’s interface is blessedly fast and idiot-proof , with succinct three-word explanations of each light’s effects. Custom treatments are saved on the mask’s controller so the screen time-shy do not have to open the app after first use unless they want to rejig the combination .

But most days, I ditch the bleeding-edge buffet bar for the 10-minute presets. Of the four preloaded options, I find myself defaulting to Advanced Clearing, a cocktail of red, near-infrared and blue light, that got me through Singapore’s worst haze pollution in years and a trip to China.

The results were not miraculous, but in as little as two sessions, my honking red zits faded to more amiable flat, dark spots and the clear zones on my face were visibly firmer and brighter. Though it did not stop me from developing more pimples; I blame other life stressors for those.

The Series 3 is comfortable to multitask in. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

In terms of comfort, this is the one to beat. Like its predecessor, the Series 3 is made of soft silicone that wraps easily around the face with two head straps. The eye guards don’t cut into the skin and block out light from the mask so well I can read books with it on . The controller comes with a handy clip so you can walk around hands-free mid-treatment .

Being impatient, I love the countdown and the way the mask automatically turns off at the end of every treatment. The battery life is also fantastic, lasting for at least nine sessions, or more than a week, without need for a charge.

My only quibble is that the touchscreen controller can be a bit sensitive and I often accidentally pause treatments when I brush the screen. Something about the fit also always leaves marks around my nose after use.

But by the end of our affair, I am smitten. – Carmen Sin

Light wavelengths: red (633nm), near-infrared (830nm), deep near-infrared (1,072nm), blue (415nm), green (532nm), yellow (590nm)

Info: Available at currentbody.sg

MyBlend myLEDmask2 ($1,088)

The MyBlend myLEDmask2. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

This hard-shell LED mask goes all in on one treatment, with a combination of red and infrared light. The second-generation device has 288 dual-core LEDs and what the brand calls an “anatomical Morphofit Coverage” design contoured to cover every inch of the face and neck.

Developed through 3D imaging and AI analysis of over 100 facial shapes, its uncanny appearance looks straight out of a Japanese Noh production. I burst out laughing the first time I see it.

But to wear it is to appreciate the extent of coverage that does not neglect the jawline, even if it does spook your family and dog.

It has one very sturdy strap, with four adjustable points, and I appreciate that the mask rarely budges yet also never leaves marks on my skin. The rigid shell make also makes it feel cleaner and I do not have to wipe the inside down much.

For inclusivity, it also has three treatment times preloaded for different skin tones as darker skin with more melanin takes longer to absorb light – great for people who tan easily and might fluctuate in shades throughout the year . The controller is intuitive, with only two buttons: play/pause and one for length of treatment.

Its uncanny appearance looks straight out of a Japanese Noh production. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

After a week, my skin is slightly brighter and smoother looking. I was pimple-free when I used it so I cannot comment on its effects on zits. The single red light mode does not trouble me, though it might have in time.

Comfort becomes the biggest issue. This mask is long and the neck constantly digs below my collarbones, making it a pain to use lying down. It is best worn sitting upright, which can be a chore.

The light is also exceptionally bright, and takes a few days to get used to. Shame then, that the crucial eye guards feel oversized and fit awkwardly in the sockets, wont to pop out when the mask is stored so I have to squeeze them back in every night. I wind up closing my eyes every time anyway as the narrow slits make it difficult to see, ruling out multitasking.

Battery drains fast, usually on the fifth consecutive use, and charges slowly. – Carmen Sin

Light wavelengths: Continuous red (630nm), pulsed near-infrared (850nm)

Info: Available at clarins.com.sg and Clarins Skin Spa at 04-19 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Therabody TheraFace Mask Glo ($549)

TheraFace Mask Glo. PHOTO: THERABODY

Who would have thought a $500 LED mask would end up being the most affordable option?

From Therabody, the American makers of percussive therapy tool Theragun, the TheraFace Mask Glo is also the one endorsed by reality star Kendall Jenner, who was made its ambassador in 2025.

It combines 504 red, infrared and blue LED lights with a gentle scalp massage (that can be toggled off), to help increase circulation and relieve tension.

The mask sits heavy on the face and the endless vibrations are relentless on my ticklish ears. But beauty is pain, and anyway it is for just 12 minutes a day.

Each automated 12-minute session cycles between three shorter rounds of red light, red and infrared light, and blue light.

A single button on the right side of the mask starts the session, so no fiddling with wavelengths or timers is needed.

The TheraFace Mask Glo cycles between three shorter rounds of red light, red and infrared light, and blue light. PHOTO: THERABODY

Diligent use over two weeks leaves my face feeling generally calmer. It could be a coincidental spell of good complexion, but I also notice that my skin feels more stable in this period. Active breakouts are kept at bay and my salicylic acid serum gets to hibernate in my beauty cabinet.

On and off after the review period, I find myself reaching for the mask when my skin starts misbehaving – mostly for the blue light function to rapidly soothe and calm inflammation. It also has a disarmingly long battery life, requiring only one charge over three months.

The mask does little to fade existing hyperpigmentation and light acne scars – but perhaps I will leave that to the Seoul skin clinics in my upcoming trip. – Amanda Chai

Light wavelengths: red (633nm), infrared (830nm), blue (415nm)

Info: Available at therabody.sg, Takashimaya Department Store, Lazada and Shopee