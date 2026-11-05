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The Met is going back to basics for its Spring show and gala

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his wife Nessa Diab, a radio and TV host, at the Met Gala in New York City on May 5, 2025. The Met has announced that the 2027 theme will spotlight everyday dressing.

NEW YORK – Two months after bowing to public pressure and postponing its planned Costume Institute exhibition for 2027, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has a new fashion extravaganza in the works, one that involves going back to basics. Literally.

Rather than staging a couture fantasia dedicated to the wild imaginings of designer John Galliano, the original theme, the i nstitute will devote its next spring exhibition to showcasing the, well, ordinary.