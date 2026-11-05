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The Met is going back to basics for its Spring show and gala

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Nessa and Colin Kaepernick pose during the Met Gala in New York City on May 5, 2025. The Met has announced that the 2027 theme will spotlight everyday dressing.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his wife Nessa Diab, a radio and TV host, at the Met Gala in New York City on May 5, 2025. The Met has announced that the 2027 theme will spotlight everyday dressing.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Vanessa Friedman and Jacob Bernstein

  • The Met will replace its cancelled John Galliano show with extraOrdinary: Fashion And The Poetics Of The Everyday, focused on jeans, T-shirts, puffers and other ordinary items.
  • Curator Andrew Bolton said the show will explore value, consumption and resourcefulness, using 200 to 230 pieces from the Met, brands and loans, including Calvin Klein jeans and upcycled fashion.
  • The new plan follows backlash over Galliano’s anti-Semitic remarks and donor anger. The Met Gala still opens on May 9, with Instagram, Moncler and Conde Nast as sponsors.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Two months after bowing to public pressure and postponing its planned Costume Institute exhibition for 2027, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has a new fashion extravaganza in the works, one that involves going back to basics. Literally.

Rather than staging a couture fantasia dedicated to the wild imaginings of designer John Galliano, the original theme, the institute will devote its next spring exhibition to showcasing the, well, ordinary.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.