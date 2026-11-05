The Met is going back to basics for its Spring show and gala
Vanessa Friedman and Jacob Bernstein
- The Met will replace its cancelled John Galliano show with extraOrdinary: Fashion And The Poetics Of The Everyday, focused on jeans, T-shirts, puffers and other ordinary items.
- Curator Andrew Bolton said the show will explore value, consumption and resourcefulness, using 200 to 230 pieces from the Met, brands and loans, including Calvin Klein jeans and upcycled fashion.
- The new plan follows backlash over Galliano’s anti-Semitic remarks and donor anger. The Met Gala still opens on May 9, with Instagram, Moncler and Conde Nast as sponsors.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Two months after bowing to public pressure and postponing its planned Costume Institute exhibition for 2027, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has a new fashion extravaganza in the works, one that involves going back to basics. Literally.
Rather than staging a couture fantasia dedicated to the wild imaginings of designer John Galliano, the original theme, the institute will devote its next spring exhibition to showcasing the, well, ordinary.