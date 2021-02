SINGAPORE - They are young, stylish and command social media followers in the tens of millions. It is no wonder that these 12 Asian celebrities, all aged 30 and below, are the current darlings of global luxury brands.

Their rise in popularity with top-tier fashion houses such as Prada and Chanel, as well as luxury jewellery and watch companies such as Bvlgari and Cartier, has been undeniable.