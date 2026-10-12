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The importance of designers doing it for themselves: Kim Jones starts own brand

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Chairman of Henderson Land Dr Martin Lee Ka-shing (right) and Kim Jones OBE, who announced his eponymous label on Oct 12.

Fashion designer Kim Jones’ (left) eponymous label will debut with a store in Central Yards in Hong Kong. Central Yards is developed by Henderson Land, whose chairman is Martin Lee Ka-shing (right).

PHOTO: KIM JONES

Vanessa Friedman

  • Kim Jones has launched his own brand after leaving Dior, saying he wanted to create something new rather than return to another big fashion house.
  • His line will launch in mid-2027 with menswear and womenswear, a Hong Kong store, an online shop and prices from £150 to £1,300.
  • The move reflects a wider shift in fashion, as top designers seek freedom and control over corporate jobs.

AI generated

UNITED STATES – In a trend that could have wide-ranging implications for fashion, yet another established designer is giving up on waiting for a big brand job – and starting his own line.

Kim Jones – the former creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Fendi womenswear and Dior Men; and the man who injected cool into luxury via collaborations with Supreme, Travis Scott and Kaws, among others – announced on Oct 12 the creation of a namesake line. His first collection will appear in mid-2027.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.