The importance of designers doing it for themselves: Kim Jones starts own brand

Fashion designer Kim Jones’ (left) eponymous label will debut with a store in Central Yards in Hong Kong. Central Yards is developed by Henderson Land, whose chairman is Martin Lee Ka-shing (right).

UNITED STATES – In a trend that could have wide-ranging implications for fashion, yet another established designer is giving up on waiting for a big brand job – and starting his own line.

Kim Jones – the former creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Fendi womenswear and Dior Men; and the man who injected cool into luxury via collaborations with Supreme, Travis Scott and Kaws, among others – announced on Oct 12 the creation of a namesake line. His first collection will appear in mid-2027.