The importance of designers doing it for themselves: Kim Jones starts own brand
Vanessa Friedman
- Kim Jones has launched his own brand after leaving Dior, saying he wanted to create something new rather than return to another big fashion house.
- His line will launch in mid-2027 with menswear and womenswear, a Hong Kong store, an online shop and prices from £150 to £1,300.
- The move reflects a wider shift in fashion, as top designers seek freedom and control over corporate jobs.
AI generated
UNITED STATES – In a trend that could have wide-ranging implications for fashion, yet another established designer is giving up on waiting for a big brand job – and starting his own line.
Kim Jones – the former creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Fendi womenswear and Dior Men; and the man who injected cool into luxury via collaborations with Supreme, Travis Scott and Kaws, among others – announced on Oct 12 the creation of a namesake line. His first collection will appear in mid-2027.