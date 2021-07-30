The great escape

Staycay Style

AZTEC EQUATION

Geometric tribal prints take on a new life when done with a maximalist bent. Vibrant colour combos, plush textures and patchwork prints raise the happy meter while clean, classic silhouettes balance out the over-the-top quotient for a super wearable look.

EYE SPY

Traditionally worn to dispel bad juju, evil-eye jewellery has re-emerged as an emblem of protection this season, with iterations that are painted, enamelled and blinged-out.

Whether worn on the ears, neck, wrists or digits, the talismanic malocchio injects a touch of quirk while providing comfort in these uncertain times.

WRAP IT UP

Bringing the indoors out, designers turned throws and blankets into cosy style statements. Whether it is plain, printed, plush or quilted, you can toss one casually around the shoulders. Or reach for a poncho with rustic prints for some countryside chic.

GARDEN STROLL

Vintage wallpaper-inspired prints are back and have made the switch from frumpy to modish with a play on silhouette and texture.

Add a bit of swing to maxi lengths with pleats, or go for easy in a romantic floaty number grounded with boots. Finish with extras that assert your personality.

VISUAL ESCAPE

Indulge your wanderlust with accessories in natural materials - wicker, raffia and seagrass - that recall breezy beach holidays. Unexpected shapes keep bags fun while mixed materials lend depth to the resort look.

NATIVE RESPECT

How do you look modern with fringe embellishments, woven tapestry detailing and beading of indigenous-inspired styles for everyday wear? Just don't go full on.

Pick an item or two - such as a fringed cardigan or a native-print bag - and pair with elevated basics to accent your look in the right way. Then mix gold baubles with fun beads for a high-low mash-up.

SOCIAL IDENTITY

Wear your culture with pride in contemporary wardrobe classics reworked with traditional textiles and heritage prints. Play with accessories such as chinoiserie earrings or a houndstooth bag.

MTV Era

1990S PANTS

Bring back comfort and swag with relaxed trousers that sit high on the waist. Balance the silhouette with a sleek leather jacket and chica hoops, go all out with a tonal hoodie or bust a move in a cropped top and boho scarf coat layered with lots of jewellery.

GRAPHIC TEES

Bring out your inner child with a loud-and-proud graphic tee. Who knows? You might encounter a kindred soul and make a new friend.

MORE THAN WORDS

Got something to say? Shout it with your outfit.

Take a tongue-in-cheek dig at the establishment, use a slogan to sum up the day's attitude or make a statement with a..., well, statement bag.

BFFs

Love your furry munchkin? Don't just say it, show it. Whether it is a fun and chic wicker bag or a mutt-emblazoned printed tee, these are sure to get a nod of approval from the bow-wow club.

BUCKET HATS

Popularised by rappers in the 1980s and a staple of street fashion in the 1990s, bucket hats have overtaken trucker caps as a fashion mainstay.

Pick one in a whimsical hue and then clash it with the rest of your outfit.

BUM BAGS

Also known as fanny packs, bum bags are here to stay.

The convenience of slinging them on your shoulder, wearing them crossbody or going hands-free with one strapped to your waist has given this 1990s staple a fashion renaissance.

