The Christmas Atelier, Boutiques Gifting Edition and more festive markets to shop in November

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The Christmas Atelier returns for its eighth edition from Nov 12 to 14.

Festive market The Christmas Atelier returns for eighth edition

Festive shopping season kicks off with The Christmas Atelier at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre from Nov 12 to 14.

What began in 2019 as a market of just 10 brands, started by wedding planner Lelian Chew’s The Atelier & Co, has grown to a gathering of more than 130 artisanal labels from Singapore and the world. Almost half are returning participants – including jewellery label Carrie K., stationery and leather goods brand Bynd Artisan , loungewear brand Selenightco and gin distillery Brass Lion Distillery.

Among the newcomers are activewear brand Cheak and Sweedy Cafesserie, known for its oversized Fatcaron macarons. Also making a debut is buzzy Thai skincare brand Ingu. Food and drink options include gelato from Secondfloorlab and spirits from East Asia Whisky Company.

Themed Delivering Christmas Magic, the 2026 event brings a train, SBS Transit bus and hot-air balloon as photo spots, alongside a 6.7m-tall Christmas tree, Santa meet-and-greets and carolling.

A one-day pass is priced at $8 and a one-day BFF pass for two shoppers costs $14. A three-day pass is $14. Children aged 10 and below enter free with an adult ticket holder.

Info: From Nov 12 to 14 at Level 1 Hall C, Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue. Open from 1 to 9pm on Nov 12, and from 11am to 9pm on Nov 13 and 14. Tickets are sold at thechristmasatelier.co and on Trip.com

Boutiques Singapore returns for Gifting Edition

Shoppers at the 2025 Boutiques Singapore: The Gifting Edition. The 2026 edition returns to the F1 Pit Building from Nov 20 to 22 with more than 300 brands. PHOTOS: BOUTIQUES SINGAPORE

Boutiques Singapore: The Gifting Edition returns to the F1 Pit Building from Nov 20 to 22 with more than 300 brands. These include a record 90 international names that are new to the fair, some of which are making their Singapore debut.

Austrian-founded tableware curator Atelier 88 makes its first Singapore retail appearance with European tableware. Its cups and plates are priced from $90 to $250, while tumblers, stemware and carafes range from $40 to $120.

Indonesian fragrance house Scents of PLTO brings two exclusive scents, Smoked Osmanthus and Sheer Chrysanthemum ($85 for 50ml).

The new Singapore Design Gift Store, created with DesignSingapore Council, features design collectives such as Just a Band of Creatives, which sells bag charms and bookmarks made from repurposed measuring tapes; Observation House, which offers mushroom-shaped keychain lamps; and Printcentre, which has acrylic keychains that reinterpret traditional Chinese talismans.

Singapore-born label Tow Tow, known for its leather bags with colourful 3D-printed hardware, will debut its System Collection, a set of interchangeable straps, pouches, hardware and charms that shoppers can use to build their own bag. Prices range from $88 to $185.

A one-day pass is priced at $8 on Nov 20 and $10 on Nov 21 or 22, available at str.sg/8nXtH

Info: From Nov 20 to 22 at the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard. Open from 11am to 9pm on Nov 20 and 21, and from 10am to 6pm on Nov 22. More details at boutiquefairs.com.sg

Regional labels at New Bahru’s ECA: Merry Market

Shoppers at a past edition of ECA: Merry Market. The 2026 edition is on at New Bahru from Nov 27 to 29. PHOTO: ECA

Design-led fair ECA: Merry Market returns to New Bahru for its fourth edition from Nov 27 to 29, with more than 20 pop-ups and collaborator brands.

Five regional labels are making their Singapore debut via pop-ups. They are Bangkok-based lifestyle label Kodangs, Kuala Lumpur design house Ana Tomy, Thai fragrance brand The O.B.A., Thai aluminium furniture brand Steady System and Indonesian design label Objects of Bentala.

Brands are also teaming up on collaborations. Japanese audio brand Audio-Technica and Singapore record store Avant Culture Club will present Listening Room, a hang-out space where Audio-Technica’s AT-LP3XBT Bluetooth turntable plays exclusive records curated by Avant Culture Club.

Tucked away above New Bahru’s former School Hall is The Mezzanine Sessions: Grain/Form, a 70-minute experience combining art, food and scent around the theme of rice. Guests assemble a dish in a Korean-made Mujagi flower bowl and take the bowl home with a scented artwork. Tickets cost $88 and must be booked in advance on Klook.

Info: From Nov 27 to 29 at New Bahru, 46 and 58 Kim Yam Road. Open from noon to 8pm on Nov 27, and from 10am to 7pm on Nov 28 and 29. More details at newbahru.com/eca-merrymarket

Christmas Together festival raises funds for charity

Artist-designed gift tags by The Letter J Supply are among the festive buys at Christmas Together, with proceeds going to Singapore Red Cross Young Hearts. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS TOGETHER

Christmas Together, an initiative of Sustainable Markets SG, is opening a 70,000 sq ft Christmas Village at Hall F, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, from Nov 27 to 29. Entry is free with registration.

Look forward to 150 brands spanning fashion, beauty, home, food and artisanal works.

Among them are influencer Mongchin Yeoh’s beauty brand That Letter M and calligraphy studio The Letter J Supply’s gift-tag sets.

Also on sale are 17 paintings by 84-year-old Chong Kwee Cheen , priced from $150 to $200 each, as part of the festival’s 100% Giving programme.

Sales proceeds from select brands will go to Singapore Red Cross Young Hearts, the festival’s principal beneficiary for 2026 .

Personalised Christmas bears are among the festive buys at Christmas Together, with proceeds going to Singapore Red Cross Young Hearts. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS TOGETHER

Every dollar contributed to three experiences also goes to charity.

At the Kindness Bear House, visitors can personalise a Christmas bear with ribbons and a charm for a $20 donation.

At Santa’s Post Office, they can pay $10 to write a letter to Santa in Finland, family or friends in Singapore, or their future selves.

At the Christmas Shophouse Surprise, spend $20 to open one of 16 heritage-inspired shophouse doors. Every opening wins, and prizes include four iPhone 18 Pro devices and a Violet Oon Singapore private dining experience for eight.

Info: From Nov 27 to 29, 10am to 9pm, at Hall F Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue. Register at str.sg/hsMK. More details at sustainablemarkets.sg