The Butterfly Effect: Chopard’s jewellery collab with Mariah Carey takes flight

SINGAPORE – The first things one notices about Ms Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, are the feng shui and evil eye bracelets coiled around her wrist.
The talismans seem out of place on a no-nonsense career woman who has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest celebrities, including Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and Barbadian pop star Rihanna.
But Ms Scheufele would like you to know that she is first and foremost a spiritual person.
“My father wants me to take them off because he says it looks messy. But I take them off only when I shower,” says Ms Scheufele, who was in town in early October for an annual gala dinner organised by the Swiss maison for their VVIP clientele.
She will be turning 60 in December, but the German scion of the luxury jewellery and watches brand shows no signs of slowing down in her career.
“Some people are 25, but behave like they’re 70. And some people who are 50 act like they’re 18,” she says, eyes twinkling.
For her latest project, Ms Scheufele worked closely with American pop diva Mariah Carey on two new collections.
Chopard x Mariah Carey is an extravagant diamond-paved haute joaillerie set consisting of a necklace, a pair of earrings and a ring made from 18K white gold, while Happy Butterfly encompasses more subtle, everyday pieces.
Both collections boast a recurring motif – the butterfly.
Fans of Carey would know that she has long considered this creature a symbol of metamorphosis and rebirth. She also mentioned in past interviews that her album Butterfly (1997) marked a pivotal moment in her career when it was released 25 years ago.
Ms Scheufele first met Carey in 2018, when the singer was performing at the Cannes Film Festival.
Ms Scheufele says: “We had good energy and a common vision.”
The women kept in touch, but it was not until December 2020 that Carey reached out to Chopard, after she received a handwritten note from Ms Scheufele and a book detailing the brand’s Red Carpet Collection, a series of high jewellery creations inspired by the silver screen, for Christmas.
“Mariah told me she was working on her new album and would like to collaborate with Chopard,” she says, noting that she was flattered by the offer and immediately agreed.
The duo began embarking on an exciting project that would last for about 1½ years. Not one to slack or delegate her chores, Carey was involved in the development process right from the beginning.
Adding that the exchange of creative ideas took place over the phone and Zoom, Ms Scheufele says: “She’s very meticulous and precise about what she wants.”
She also shares that Carey would call her at the oddest hours and adds: “Mariah doesn’t sleep at night. She’s always working.”
However, the hard work eventually paid off. Both collections attracted plenty of media attention when they were unveiled in mid-September. True to the maison’s ethos, each piece is crafted from Fairmined-certified ethical gold.
Few people realise that Chopard has been using ethical gold even before sustainability was a buzzword. Ms Scheufele had learnt about it in 2007 from Livia Firth, a sustainable fashion advocate and the former wife of English actor Colin Firth.
“She asked me, ‘So Caroline, do you know where your gold comes from?’ I told her I got it from the bank. In hindsight, it was a stupid reply because I didn’t really know the answer,” she says.
This conversation led to a eureka moment for Ms Scheufele.
“I came home and told my brother that we should look into ethical gold. One aspect of luxury should be knowing how a piece is produced and where you source your raw materials,” she says.
To demonstrate its commitment, Chopard began investing in small-scale artisanal mines in Peru and Colombia.
“We make sure the workers get a fair salary throughout the year and provide them safe conditions to work in. But, most importantly, the by-products of mining are disposed of properly instead of being discarded into rivers,” Ms Scheufele says.
Today, all of the white gold and 95 per cent of the diamonds used in Chopard’s high jewellery collection are ethical. Ms Scheufele reveals that she is also looking at ethically-sourced gemstones, although that will take time.
“It’s not easy,” she confesses.
But she realises the importance of ethical and sustainable jewellery, just like how she acknowledges that celebrity collaborations are important to ensure the longevity of the brand.
“We’re working with K-pop girl group Aespa and did a photoshoot with them for the My Happy Hearts collection. I think it’s important to keep the brand young and dynamic this way,” she says, referring to Chopard’s new brand ambassadors.
But when asked who is the one person she dreams about working with, she smiles and says: “The Dalai Lama.”