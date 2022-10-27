The Butterfly Effect: Chopard’s jewellery collab with Mariah Carey takes flight

SINGAPORE – The first things one notices about Ms Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, are the feng shui and evil eye bracelets coiled around her wrist.

The talismans seem out of place on a no-nonsense career woman who has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest celebrities, including Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and Barbadian pop star Rihanna.

But Ms Scheufele would like you to know that she is first and foremost a spiritual person.

“My father wants me to take them off because he says it looks messy. But I take them off only when I shower,” says Ms Scheufele, who was in town in early October for an annual gala dinner organised by the Swiss maison for their VVIP clientele.

She will be turning 60 in December, but the German scion of the luxury jewellery and watches brand shows no signs of slowing down in her career.

“Some people are 25, but behave like they’re 70. And some people who are 50 act like they’re 18,” she says, eyes twinkling.

For her latest project, Ms Scheufele worked closely with American pop diva Mariah Carey on two new collections.

Chopard x Mariah Carey is an extravagant diamond-paved haute joaillerie set consisting of a necklace, a pair of earrings and a ring made from 18K white gold, while Happy Butterfly encompasses more subtle, everyday pieces.

Both collections boast a recurring motif – the butterfly.