The Bold and the Beautiful

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to www.harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The March 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

For spring/summer 2022, designers have tapped the collective appetite for the high-octane - think dramatic fringes and trains, towering platforms and eye-grabbing headpieces.

Ab fab

From New York to Paris, designers both established and ascendant were unanimous: The Y2K aesthetic is back and, with it, the midriff as the erogenous zone du jour.

Some designers sent out campily faithful homages to the era. There were hip-huggers accented by butterfly belts at Blumarine; low-waisted wrap skirts at Versace; bedazzled denim and underwear on show at Dolce&Gabbana.

However, there were others who chose to take the look in a more grown-up direction. At Chanel, Fendi, Erdem and Valentino, midriff-baring tops were paired with the most ladylike of skirts.

Fringe community