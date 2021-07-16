The best of Cannes jewellery

JOSH O'CONNOR Another great pink suit goes to English actor Josh O'Connor's crisp Loewe number, which he sported at the screening of biographical drama Benedetta.

No sign of stuffy Prince Charles, whom the 31-year-old portrayed in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix drama The Crown (2016 to present), here.

74th Cannes Film Festival :On the red carpet again

Nicolas Maury in Boucheron The only fishy thing about the 40-year-old French actor's sartorial sense was his quirky accessories (above) - a brooch of a fish set with a 71.69-carat oval cabochon white opal and matching pink gold pendant earring set with opals and diamonds with lacquer. Both are from Boucheron's latest high jewellery collection, Holographique.

ANDIE MACDOWELL

For the premiere of French drama Tout S'est Bien Passe, silver fox Andie MacDowell wore head-to-toe Versace (above) - a white evening gown embellished with Swarovski crystals, completed with a silver metallic clutch and white satin shoes.

The 63-year-old actress and model was one of a handful of stars praised for embracing and flaunting her natural grey hair at this year's red carpet.

Li Meng in Bulgari The 28-year-old Chinese actress attended the opening ceremony in an intricate poncho necklace (above) from Bulgari's Cinemagia high jewellery collection.

The statement piece in pink gold with colourful beads and cabochon-cut gemstones tastefully showed off her decolletage in an off-shoulder yellow gown.

Jessica Chastain in Chopard The 44-year-old American actress did redheads everywhere proud in an arresting red necklace set (left) with more than 100 carats of ruby hearts from Chopard, the film festival's official sponsor for the past 24 years.

Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli Without a doubt, Bella Hadid made Cannes red carpet history with her choice of jewellery - an eyebrow-raising statement necklace (above) fashioned into spidery golden lungs, by designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli.

The gilded brass neck piece finessed with rhinestones strategically covered her modesty against a daring Schiaparelli wool gown.

CARLA BRUNI

Slimming one-shouldered gowns seemed all the rage on this year's red carpet. Italian-French singer-songwriter and fashion model Carla Bruni (above), 53, graced the opening ceremony in a slinky blue Celine number.

MARION COTILLARD Is it really a Cannes Film Festival without 45-year-old French actress Marion Cotillard?

The star of the festival's opening film, the musical Annette, turned up at the opening ceremony the picture of elegance in a shimmering, one-shouldered Chanel gown with scalloped trim.

JODIE TURNER-SMITH British actress Jodie Turner-Smith (right) made her Cannes debut for the premiere of science fiction-drama After Yang in a feathered, custom yellow ombre gown from Gucci, paired with matching yellow gold jewellery from the house's high jewellery collection.

The Gucci jewels were returned to the brand after the premiere. But in an unfortunate turn of events, the 34-year-old later reported that her personal jewellery was stolen from her hotel room while she was out for breakfast.

CANDICE SWANEPOEL There simply to soak up the glamour, 32-year-old South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel (right) sizzled in a plunging jumpsuit from Italian brand Etro at the screening of Annette and the opening ceremony.

Virginie Efira in Cartier The 44-year-old star of Benedetta, which is in competition for the Palme d'Or, looked positively regal at the film's premiere in a gold Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, accented perfectly with Cartier jewellery.

The Belgian actress chose a Cactus de Cartier necklace (above) and bracelet - both in 18K yellow gold with emeralds, rubies and diamonds - and a Goldmaster de Cartier ring in 18K yellow gold.