Bidding adieu to a red carpet-deprived Emmy Awards last year, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards returned with fanfare and in-real-life glamour yesterday, celebrating the best of television in a year when the world watched more TV than ever.

Taking place in downtown Los Angeles, the ceremony was limited to about 600 attendees, with each nominated production receiving only a few invites.

Nonetheless, it was a rainbow on the red carpet as the stars showed up in bright and bold couture looks - perhaps to make up for last year's virtual ceremony.

Gone were the loungewear-inspired looks, patchy Zoom dial-ins and at-home photo shoots.

American designer Christian Siriano, who most will remember as the "fierce" winner of fashion-design competition show Project Runway's Season 4, had a notable showing at this year's award show, dressing at least three stars - including Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, who looked like a Grecian goddess as she went on stage to accept her award for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

But with every dynamic red carpet, there are also risky ensembles - and this year, there were many. The Straits Times rounds up some of the best and worst looks of the awards.

Best dressed

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY

One would expect nothing less than a showstopping regal ensemble befitting The Queen's Gambit's star Anya Taylor-Joy, and she certainly did not disappoint.

For her first Emmy Award nomination, she rocked a champagne and yellow Dior Haute Couture gown, pairing it with Tiffany & Co jewellery and an impeccable updo.

YARA SHAHIDI

The Grown-ish actress looked the picture of Old Hollywood elegance in a timeless Kelly green gown from Dior and Cartier jewels.

DAN LEVY

There is a reason Dan Levy always ends up in the best-dressed list. This time, it is this cobalt blue Maison Valentino ensemble.

Just like at last year's virtual ceremony, the Schitt's Creek actor donned a kilt as a tribute to his character David Rose, who wore a similar get-up in the show's finale.

NICOLE BYER

The Nailed It! reality show host and first-time Emmy nominee looked a ball of fun in a frothy custom purple Christian Siriano dress paired with "sensible" flats, she joked on the red carpet.

Worst dressed

ANGELA BASSETT

The meandering hot pink ruffles on actress and Emmy presenter Angela Bassett's dress from Greta Constantine looked like a do-it-yourself colon made out of crepe tissue paper from an art-and-craft store.

EMMA CORRIN

It was a bold attempt for her first Emmys, but The Crown's Emma Corrin looked a little too creepy for comfort in pairing her strapless Miu Miu gown with fingerless gloves, claws for fingernails and a bonnet that looked straight out of fellow Emmy-nominated drama The Handmaid's Tale.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

After a stunning at-home fashion statement last year, this year's lumpy one-shouldered Valentino number from Tracee Ellis Ross was a letdown. But her disco diva hair - an apparent tribute to her mother, singer Diana Ross - was a sweet touch.

AMY POEHLER

At this point, we are convinced comedienne Amy Poehler intentionally aims for the worst-dressed list of any awards show.

Her get-up looked like she had made an effort - with a sequinned floor-length gown, peekaboo cleavage and layered necklaces - but got cold and had to borrow a friend's suit jacket.