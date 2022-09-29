Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree’s mantra amid his meteoric rise is to be happy

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The September 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – Whether or not you are familiar with Thai superstar Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, who is British fashion house Burberry’s latest brand ambassador, he has already etched his name in millions of hearts across the world.

The 24-year-old rose to international stardom during the thick of the pandemic in 2020 with Thai drama 2gether: The Series. He and co-star Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, 23, quickly became the talk of the town, and are credited with bringing into the mainstream a new perspective to the boys’ love genre.

Yet nothing prepared Bright – Burberry’s first ambassador from the South Asia-Pacific region – for what was to come. While he was already in show business well before the series – he has appeared in teenage variety shows, commercials, music videos and dramas since 2013 – he was oblivious to the impact of his growing fame.

As his rise to stardom took place during the Covid-19 lockdown when in-person gatherings and events were prohibited, he had little inkling how the stratospheric spike in his social media following would translate into real-life frenzy once the restrictions eased.

He recalls: “Of course, I saw the numbers on social media shooting up, but I went to work normally during that time. I didn’t go out in public, no one did back then. But after attending some events, I started to see lots and lots of people. It was perplexing and there was a period when I was quite overwhelmed. I was nervous and didn’t know how to handle it. But after a couple of months, I got used to it and even started to enjoy it.”

With 15.9 million followers on Instagram and 4.2 million followers on Twitter, it is no wonder screams and cheers greet him wherever he goes.

His work gets multi-million views on YouTube and he is inundated with gifts from fans. His birthday is a monumental annual event, with fan-led celebratory projects – such as LED screen takeovers in Bangkok and Shinjuku, Tokyo – happening across Asia, including China and South Korea.

The star is also active in fan-organised activities, especially when they are for charitable causes, and has donated his photographic works for auctions.

Still, with fame comes detractors. He admits that though he is now able to take it in his stride, he was affected by the online negativity at the beginning.

“It can be a good thing when people dislike me because they point out parts they don’t like about me, or my mistakes. Sometimes, they can be quite right, some offer really good advice. But for comments that are not constructive, I just mute them,” he says with a laugh.

“There’s nothing I can do about it, so instead of trying to control things that cannot be controlled, I choose to look at it from a different perspective: Bad comments are better than no comments. At least I know they see me. Maybe someday, they will like me.”