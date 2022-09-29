Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree’s mantra amid his meteoric rise is to be happy

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The September 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.
SINGAPORE – Whether or not you are familiar with Thai superstar Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, who is British fashion house Burberry’s latest brand ambassador, he has already etched his name in millions of hearts across the world.
The 24-year-old rose to international stardom during the thick of the pandemic in 2020 with Thai drama 2gether: The Series. He and co-star Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, 23, quickly became the talk of the town, and are credited with bringing into the mainstream a new perspective to the boys’ love genre.
Yet nothing prepared Bright – Burberry’s first ambassador from the South Asia-Pacific region – for what was to come. While he was already in show business well before the series – he has appeared in teenage variety shows, commercials, music videos and dramas since 2013 – he was oblivious to the impact of his growing fame.
As his rise to stardom took place during the Covid-19 lockdown when in-person gatherings and events were prohibited, he had little inkling how the stratospheric spike in his social media following would translate into real-life frenzy once the restrictions eased.
He recalls: “Of course, I saw the numbers on social media shooting up, but I went to work normally during that time. I didn’t go out in public, no one did back then. But after attending some events, I started to see lots and lots of people. It was perplexing and there was a period when I was quite overwhelmed. I was nervous and didn’t know how to handle it. But after a couple of months, I got used to it and even started to enjoy it.”
With 15.9 million followers on Instagram and 4.2 million followers on Twitter, it is no wonder screams and cheers greet him wherever he goes.
His work gets multi-million views on YouTube and he is inundated with gifts from fans. His birthday is a monumental annual event, with fan-led celebratory projects – such as LED screen takeovers in Bangkok and Shinjuku, Tokyo – happening across Asia, including China and South Korea.
The star is also active in fan-organised activities, especially when they are for charitable causes, and has donated his photographic works for auctions.
Still, with fame comes detractors. He admits that though he is now able to take it in his stride, he was affected by the online negativity at the beginning.
“It can be a good thing when people dislike me because they point out parts they don’t like about me, or my mistakes. Sometimes, they can be quite right, some offer really good advice. But for comments that are not constructive, I just mute them,” he says with a laugh.
“There’s nothing I can do about it, so instead of trying to control things that cannot be controlled, I choose to look at it from a different perspective: Bad comments are better than no comments. At least I know they see me. Maybe someday, they will like me.”
“Be happy” is Bright’s current mantra – be it working on his sustainable fashion label Astro Stuffs, or starring in shows such as F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and Astrophile. Astrophile sees him working alongside another Thai superstar, 30-year-old actress and model Davika Hoorne.
“F4 is the biggest project of my life. I watched the Taiwanese version (Meteor Garden, 2001) when I was young and my entire family loved it. I am honoured to be a part of it. As for Astrophile, it’s a whole new experience as I take on a more grown-up role. I learned a lot from Davika and improved my skills with this project.”
If acting is his endeavour to be someone else, music is where he expresses who he really is – he lights up when the conversation revolves around the subject. His uncle runs a music school, where Bright learnt to play the guitar, bass, drums and keyboards at an early age.
He had always been “a boy in the band”, from his secondary school to university days. This explains why he has been so focused on ensuring his first English single, Lost And Found, from his mini-album, which is slated to drop at the end of the year, is one that he is truly happy with.
“I spend my days off working on it. I’m involved in everything. It’s my first album so I want it to reflect who I am,” he says. “As I’m working with a team I’ve never worked with before, I want to make sure they know what I like and don’t like in terms of visuals, colours, costumes, art direction or music genres. We are at a crucial stage, but once everyone is on the same page, I don’t think I’ll need to be in every process any more.”
His dedication extends to all aspects of his career. Bright does not hesitate to share his ideas during this photo shoot and it is clear he takes whatever he does quite seriously, not least with his role as Burberry’s ambassador.
“I have been working with Burberry for a long time. Its classic but contemporary style resonates with me, especially its trench coats. I love outdoor style, like camping outfits with lots of pockets, and Burberry is a superior, functional brand.”
Still, he has concerns. “I’m happy to represent Burberry’s clothes, but I cannot say I’m fully confident taking on the role of ambassador. I’m wondering if I’m really ready for this as there are duties that the role encompasses – like representing the brand, projecting the brand’s character, or speaking English in meetings or interviews with international media. I’ve been working on improving my English in order to be able to work better for the brand.”
For now, Bright is prepping for a long overdue Asian tour to meet his fans in Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.
“I would like to consider myself an artiste who is not restricted to acting or music. I try to choose work I’m happy doing – to express myself with my whole heart and soul. I want to have this feeling in every project I do because I know it will bring good results.”