Three female impact entrepreneurs took home the top prize of US$100,000 (S$136,000) each at the 15th-anniversary celebrations of the Cartier Women's Initiative last week in Dubai. The Straits Times finds out what inspired these changemakers' journeys.

Six years after founding her medical distribution company LifeBank, Ms Temie Giwa-Tubosun can proudly say she has helped save more than 40,000 lives.