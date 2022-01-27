Team tiger: Luxury brands usher in Chinese New Year with fun and fierce collections

This year, fashion brands have gone wild with a smorgasbord of tiger interpretations. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GUCCI
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Once a novel strategy by a handful of brands to target the affluent Chinese market, the phenomenon of fashion and luxury labels releasing Chinese New Year collections celebrating the year's zodiac animal has become an annual affair.

Despite the pandemic, Chinese consumers have been spending. In its annual report on the luxury sector released this month, consultancy Bain & Company found that sales of personal luxury goods in China grew by 36 per cent to 471 billion yuan (S$100.2 billion) in 2021 from the year before.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top