Taylor Swift seen with new boyfriend and carrying Singaporean bag brand Aupen

SINGAPORE – After weeks of speculation about a new beau, American pop star Taylor Swift seems to have gone official with American pro footballer Travis Kelce over the weekend – with a Singaporean accessory in tow.

The 33-year-old singer was photographed holding hands with Kelce, 34, leaving Nobu restaurant in New York City after dinner and heading to a Saturday Night Live after-party.

Rumours of a relationship have been fuelled by repeated sightings of Swift at Kelce’s games in recent weeks. The athlete is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League.

The latest paparazzi shots have got the Internet in a tizzy, seemingly confirming that they are an item.

Her choice of arm candy was Singaporean bag brand Aupen, an up-and-coming label co-founded by fashion photographer Skye Tan.

The creative director, who is based in New York City, has shot fashion editorials, magazine covers and global campaigns for luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton.

Popular in fashion circles, Aupen gained attention when it was carried by American fashionistas Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. This was shortly after Tan founded the brand in Brooklyn in late 2022.

Its minimalist yet sculptural shapes soon found their way onto the arms of American actress Gabrielle Union and Canadian actress Nina Dobrev and, more recently, American singer-actress Selena Gomez.