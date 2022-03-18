Take a bold step forward for summer

ON THE LINE

As with hip-hugging bottoms, yet another Y2K-esque look is rising up the ranks, but with an evolution that delivers something entirely new.

Remember the exposed G-string trend? This season sees the sliver of peekaboo fabric built into trousers, skirts and the like - either as a cutout or additional design element - for a more polished take.

And if the runways of Chanel, Balmain, Dolce&Gabbana and Givenchy are anything to go by, it looks like this trend is here to slay.

UPPER CUT

Hit the gym and lift those weights because this season's bling of choice throws the spotlight on your upper arm.

Whether it is a monogrammed cuff, like those at Fendi; sleek, minimalist bands as seen at Tory Burch; or even kick-a** leather bands that drip with Mad Max aspirations, like at Prada, the arm cuff is a versatile accessory that adds visual interest to your outfit. Wear it on your bare arm or over a sleeve.

FRESH PRODUCE

"Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking."

In the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, that was editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly's (played by Meryl Streep) sarcastic reply to a fashion editor who suggested doing an editorial on florals for spring.

Well, if you are looking for something a tad different from florals for the season, go for fruit and vegetable prints, which will impart the playful whimsy you are after.

MSGM went all out with colourful fruit doodles on frilly designs, Gucci took a more nostalgic route with a fur-collared cardigan; and JW Anderson showered love on strawberries with giant motifs all around.

For spice lovers, try Aquazzura's chilli sneakers - perfect for turning up the heat.

ALL TIED UP

You know the summer season has arrived when good ol' gladiator sandals come out to play.

Valentino's reinvention of its Rockstud sandals is at once fierce and sensual, while Dior's gladiator-pump-boot hybrid adds a touch of disco with sequins.

Always one to push boundaries, Paco Rabanne went all out with a thigh-high version and Alberta Ferretti made its versions in a chic, vibrant teal (left).

Time to flaunt those gams.

BRIGHT AND SUNNY

Yellow is a standout hue that radiates good vibes and energy, making it a great mood booster that exudes effortless style at the same time.

Hit the streets in the colour from top to toe (above), but opt for big, comfy knits in a muted shade such as French vanilla for a softer take.

Or pump up the edge with a matching leather jacket and trousers in a sunshiny daffodil tone.

A winning smile is all you need to finish the look with aplomb.

NIP AND TUCK

What was once seen as a symbol of female restriction and limitation has now evolved into an emblem of empowerment and fierceness.

Whether you are inspired by the recent resurgence of period dressing (thanks, Bridgerton) or simply want to dip your toes in the innerwear-as-outerwear trend, modern-day corsets can accentuate your silhouette with sass through myriad stylish pairings.

Layer your leather piece over a blazer dress or basic tee, or tone down its sexiness with a louche jacket.

HOW TO LOOK FLY IN MULLET SKIRTS

Those torn between maxis and minis will find a sweet spot in the mullet skirt. Like its namesake haircut, this asymmetrical style has had its ups and downs: The design achieved "It" skirt status in the early 2010s before falling out of favour.

This season sees it resume its place among the popular set with chic, scene-stealing iterations that are easy to pull off.

Cecilie Bahnsen points the way with a creation that promises volume and high textures in a semi-glossy black fabric that pairs as beautifully with a round-neck tee as it does a crisp shirt.

Giambattista Valli's powder pink number with romantic tiers and ruffles was styled with a barely-there peekaboo top that served as counterpoint to the feminine vibe.

For a more palatable, everyday look, Prada put a twist on the black skirt staple and made it work for casual Fridays with a leather jacket.

Or channel the breezy ease of Marques' Almeida's flowy number, worn with a puffy oversized top edged up by thigh-high boots.

For a naughty-but-nice balance, Loewe paired a racy, sparkly number with a cosy turtleneck.