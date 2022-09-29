Tag Heuer’s Frederic Arnault calls for agility in business

SINGAPORE - It has been five years since Mr Frederic Arnault’s last visit to Singapore.

“That’s the most difficult part about the pandemic, not being able to travel,” says the chief executive of Tag Heuer. “It’s very important to travel; meet staff, customers, retailers; to feel the market; and to drive the brand.”

It is also his first visit here after he became head honcho of Tag – probably the youngest of a major watch company – in July 2020. He was then barely 25. Prior to that, Mr Arnault was the company’s head of strategy and digital overseeing the Connected Watch, the brand’s smart timepiece.

Taking charge of a 162-year-old watch company when Covid-19 was turning the world topsy-turvy has been quite an experience, he says.

“I took over in July when the pandemic had already started. Everything was uncertain at the time. April and May were the worst two months in Europe for the whole industry because production, factories, the supply chain had to close.

“So I knew what I was going into,” says the corporate captain, whose father is Mr Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of luxury conglomerate LVMH which, besides Tag, also owns three other watch brands – Hublot, Zenith and Bvlgari. “We had put in place key measures, first protecting the people and then the business. I just continued in that direction.”

Mr Frederic Arnault – an applied mathematics and computer science graduate from the prestigious Ecole Polytechnique in Paris – says geopolitical and micro-economic trends are evolving very fast.

“More than ever, we have to be agile because every six months, there is something new we have to react to.”

By all accounts, he has acquitted himself pretty well since taking charge. Over the last couple of years, he has, among other achievements, reversed the Covid-19-induced decline in sales, rolled out cutting-edge technology, formed a brand partnership with Porsche and moved into NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Tag, for instance, generated much buzz recently when it signed on Canadian actor Ryan Gosling as a brand ambassador – the first brand endorsement for the Hollywood A-lister. The wooing reportedly took more than a year.

“Tag has always been close to Hollywood. The first collaboration we had was with Steve McQueen 50 years ago when he wore the Monaco in the movie Le Mans (1971). And we thought: ‘Okay, we want to build a new collaboration with an icon in the world of cinema today, and Gosling is a great fit’,” he says of the star of movies such as romantic drama La La Land (2016) and action flick The Gray Man (2022).