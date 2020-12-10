Style News: Two L(i)ps launches skincare for face and vulva, Fenty Skin arrives in S'pore

Vulva care brand Two L(i)ps launches prebiotic skincare

Home-grown Spa Esprit Group's Cynthia Chua raised eyebrows in 2018 when she launched Two L(i)ps, a luxury range of vulva care products. Now, the brand has released a range of skincare that can be used on the face, body and vulva.

The new prebiotic range is formulated to maintain the skin's microbiome - an ecosystem of bacteria on the skin's surface that keeps it healthy.

Harsh cleansers and soaps that have too high of a pH level can strip the skin and compromise the skin barrier. The Two L(i)ps products are formulated at the vulva and face's optimal pH levels - between pH 4 and 6 - to fortify the skin barrier and protect against irritation and environmental stress.

Created as a full routine, the range comprises five products - Rinse, a cleanser ($55); Srubbs, a konjac jelly scrub ($70); Juice, a body balm ($80); Sleepover, a repairing overnight mask ($100); and Screen, a pore-refining sunscreen ($70) suitable for bikini lines.

INFO: Available at the website and all Strip outlets including Wheelock Place

Ong Shunmugam marks 10 years with new cheongsam collection



PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONG SHUNMUGAM



Local fashion brand Ong Shunmugam, known for its vibrant modern cheongsams, is celebrating its 10th year with a retrospective collection. Singaporean designer Priscilla Shunmugam, 39, founded the label in December 2010.

Cheongsam 2010-2020 is a tight edit of 10 key cheongsam silhouettes from the brand over the decade. Shunmugam, who moved to London in 2018 but is currently back in Singapore, designed and produced the collection during quarantine with her team across London, Singapore and Malaysia.

The pieces comprise tops, skirts, pants and dresses in the label's signature fashion of marrying traditional and contemporary Asian textiles. Prices range from $488 to $888.

"My original rationale for creating a dedicated line of ready-to-wear cheongsam was its strange position as the most accepted yet contested symbol of Chinese identity," says the designer of Chinese-Indian heritage in a press release.

"Ten years later, I'm just very thankful I followed those instincts."

The collection is open for pre-orders at Atelier Ong Shunmugam in Chip Bee Gardens and at ongshunmugam.com. Pre-orders for Chinese New Year close on Dec 18.

Chanel's first hybrid flagship beauty boutique opens at Ion



PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHANEL



Chanel has unveiled its first hybrid beauty boutique in South-east Asia. The 95-sqm space in Ion Orchard is the first standalone beauty boutique here to combine the French luxury house's beauty universe with a trim selection of fashion accessories.

Here, shoppers can purchase Chanel eyewear and a curated selection of small leather accessories, available in-store for only a limited time.

The boutique is divided into a beauty studio - where customers can try on the full Chanel make-up collection via virtual screens - and a discovery area featuring skincare, fragrance, and Boy De Chanel, the brand's beauty range for men.

Also available here is the Les Exclusifs de Chanel collection - the brand's premium fragrance range (from $315 for 75ml) inspired by different chapters of Gabrielle Chanel's life.

INFO: Chanel Beauty Boutique is located at B2-42/43, Ion Orchard

Fenty Skin arrives at Sephora Singapore



PHOTOS: COURTESY OF FENTY BEAUTY



After its much talked-about release in July, pop star Rihanna's skincare line Fenty Skin is finally launching in stores here.

The range - comprising a cleanser ($38), toner-serum ($42), moisturising sunscreen ($54) and gel-cream moisturiser ($60) - will launch globally at Sephora stores and on Sephora.sg on Dec 26. It was previously retailed exclusively on fentyskin.com, with international shipping available.

While you are at Sephora, pick up the latest release from Rihanna's make-up line: the Gloss Bomb Cream ($32), a richly pigmented lip gloss inspired by the brand's best-selling Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer.

The formula contains Vitamin A to nourish lips and is available in five wearable shades including the original Fenty Glow.