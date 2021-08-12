Style News: Tiffany & Co's diamond showcase, Neal's Yard Remedies debuts Wild Rose skincare

Tiffany & Co brings its largest diamond to town

For the first time in South-east Asia, Tiffany & Co is publicly showcasing its 80.33-carat Empire Diamond in Singapore to a select clientele.

The newly acquired, internally flawless oval diamond is the largest diamond ever offered for sale by Tiffany, second only to the historic Tiffany Diamond - a 128.54-carat yellow diamond (after cutting) discovered in 1877 and which is famously not for sale.

Named after the luxury jewellery house's place of founding, New York, which is also known as the Empire State, the gem is on show at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) until Aug 15.

Those who are interested can arrange for a private viewing by calling 1800-843-3269.

After the travelling showcase, the diamond will return to New York to be set in a design inspired by the brand's 1939 World's Fair necklace, and unveiled at its Fifth Avenue flagship store when it reopens in 2022.

Also available at the ACM showcase is Tiffany's annual Blue Book high jewellery collection. The 2021 collection, called Colors of Nature, takes inspiration from the natural world and reimagines coloured gemstones in creations evoking lush botanicals and landscapes.

Neal's Yard Remedies debuts Wild Rose skincare range



PHOTO: COURTESY OF NEAL'S YARD REMEDIES



The British brand's cult classic, the multitasking Wild Rose Beauty Balm, has bloomed into an entire skincare range.

The all-new Wild Rose Skincare Collection comprises an AHA Toner ($49), Eye Brightener ($48), Glow Day Cream ($68) and Glow Facial Oil ($68). The hero ingredient of the range is organic wild rosehip seed oil, known for its healing benefits and loaded with essential fatty acids to keep skin moisturised.

The brand says it harvests its organic rosehips from Poland and Serbia, employing more than 100 members of the local community to collect the rosehips and cold-press the seeds to retrieve the oil.

Info: Available at B1-52 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road and Level 4, Tangs at Tangs Plaza, 320 Orchard Road

Cle de Peau Beaute relaunches cleansing series



PHOTO: COURTESY OF CLE DE PEAU BEAUTE



Cleansing has received new importance in the pandemic, given increased hygiene practices and "maskne" concerns.

Luxury skincare brand Cle de Peau Beaute has reformulated its Pro Cleansing Series to improve the skin's resilience. It incorporates a new ResiliLock Technology, which is said to help maintain the skin's moisture level and intercellular lipid structure for better hydration retention.

The range comprises cleansing foams ($92), micellar cleansing water ($90), make-up cleansing towelettes ($54), a clay scrub ($99), as well as an eye and lip make-up remover ($69). Each product is also infused with antioxidant-rich fruit and plant extracts that feed the skin.

Info: Available at Cle de Peau Beaute stores and Sephora website

Guerlain reinvents its hero face oil



PHOTO: COURTESY OF GUERLAIN



The Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Watery Oil from Guerlain has been reformulated for a boost in efficacy.

According to the brand, the luxurious Watery Oil ($216 for 50ml, $145 for 30ml), first launched in 2013, became the No. 1 face oil in Asia last year. One oil is sold every 26 seconds worldwide.

Its latest iteration features a new Blackbee Repair technology that harnesses royal jelly and four types of honey to stimulate cell propagation and enhance skin repair.

It is also more natural than previous formulations, containing 95 per cent naturally derived ingredients.

The watery oil itself boasts a silky, lightweight texture that still feels rich on the skin when applied. The Abeille Royale range, debuted in 2010, taps bee products to offer anti-ageing solutions.

Info: Available at Metro Paragon, selected Sephora stores including at Ion Orchard and Sephora website