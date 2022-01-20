Style News: Swedish brand & Other Stories to open in S'pore, fashion from upcycled SIA life vests

Fashion label Ans.Ein upcycles SIA life vests

Remember the pre-flight safety demonstrations aboard planes, where the crew members would hold up bright yellow life vests?

The old vests at Singapore Airlines (SIA) have returned in a new form at Singapore womenswear brand Ans.Ein.

It is one of three home-grown brands tasked by SIA to breathe new life into old parts and materials from retired commercial aircraft and in-flight service items as part of an initiative called The Upcycling Project.

The finished fashion and lifestyle products are available on the brands' websites and KrisShop. They can be purchased with Krisflyer miles.

Ans.Ein's founder and designer Anseina Eliza picked the airline's nylon life vest as it is a non-biodegradable material and cannot be used after reaching the end of its life span. Life vests do not expire, but can lose their buoyancy with time.

She turned them into three-dimensional ruffles as a decorative element on her outfits - pairing the pop of yellow with navy and white lurik, a traditional hand-woven fabric.

"Life vests are not worn directly on the skin, but over the clothes. Similarly, for this design, we put the life vest ruffles on top of the fabric so the material doesn't touch the skin directly as some people might be sensitive to it," she says.

The collection includes a jumpsuit, dresses, separates and a cape jacket. Prices range from $191 for the Multiway Top or Two-Way Pants (which can be worn as culottes or tulip pants) to $244 for the festive Cheongsam Dress.

The two other brands featured in the upcycling project are furniture maker Ipse Ipsa Ipsum and leather goods brand Tocco Toscano.

Tocco Toscano created quirky leather accessories by fusing apple leather with upcycled life vests and seat belt buckles from retired commercial aircraft.

Info: Ans.Ein's website; KrisShop's website

