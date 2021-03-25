Style News: Superga x Lloyd's Inn collab, Mac's Kakao Friends make-up line

Additions to Dior Beauty's Forever Line

Dior Beauty has released three new offerings to its Dior Forever range of base products.

Meet the Skin Veil SPF20 ($84), an illuminating primer that claims to have extreme wear and hydration; Cushion Powder ($92), an on-the-go loose finishing powder available in four shades; and Perfect Fix ($68), a multi-purpose setting spray that sets, hydrates and refreshes the complexion.

They complement the cult-favourite Dior Forever matt and glow foundations.

Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counter

Mac's Kakao Friends make-up collection



PHOTO: COURTESY OF MAC COSMETICS



Mac Cosmetics' newest collaboration will have fans of Kakao Friends going gaga.

The cult South Korean cartoon characters take over a selection of Mac lipsticks and a cushion foundation in limited-edition pink packaging.

Each of the six lipsticks ($36) spotlights a Kakao character, with names meant to spread cheer and love. For Instance, Here's A Hug, in the rich red shade Lady Danger, features dog character Frodo.

One for the collectors is the limited-edition Studio Fix Complete Coverage Cushion Compact ($69), which features Kakao's most recognisable character, the maneless lion Ryan, dancing with peach character Apeach.

Info: Available at Mac boutiques including Bugis Junction, sephora.sg and Lazada Official Store

Superga, Lloyd's Inn collaborate on slides



PHOTO: COURTESY OF SUPERGA



Here is one for the staycationers.

Sneaker brand Superga has teamed up with home-grown boutique hotel brand Lloyd's Inn - known for its tranquil resort vibes - to create a capsule of holiday-ready slides.

The limited-edition collaboration called Moments was inspired by fleeting light during sunrise and sunset - resulting in two colourways of slides, Dawn and Dusk ($59.90 each).

The minimalist slides are crafted with a PU leather upper and adjustable velcro strap, cushioned inner lining and a soft moulded footbed.

Info: Available from Friday (March 26) at Superga stores and Superga's website

Peelable nail polishes from Rooki Beauty, Aquajellie collab



PHOTO: COURTESY OF ROOKI BEAUTY



Tropical holidays must be on every mind.

Two Singaporean beauty brands - superfood-based skincare label Rooki Beauty and nail polish expert Aquajellie (a sub-brand of Nail Deck) - have collaborated to release The Resort Collection, a set of seven pastel polishes inspired by an island vacation.

The nail polishes are infused with 5 per cent hyaluronic acid to hydrate nails, and are odourless and pregnancy-safe.

As per Aquajellie's unique selling point, they also contain a special formula so they can be easily peeled off - without acetone and any damage to nails.

Choose from the seven colours - taken from the palette of Rooki Beauty's packaging - with quirky names such as Machu Peachu, The Grape Escape and Matcha Milkshake.

The nail polishes are $21 apiece and $125 for the full set.

Info: Available at Rooki Beauty's website