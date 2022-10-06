Style news: Streetwear brand MLB arrives in Singapore and Hermes travelling exhibition

All-star apparel
Unless you have been living under a rock, you are probably familiar with MLB Brand’s baseball caps. Emblazoned with the logos of Major League Baseball teams such as the New York Yankees or Chicago White Sox, these iconic caps have graced the head of every sports star and celeb in recent history. It is said that one MLB cap is sold every 10 seconds in the world.
Now, you can get your hands on one of the originals at MLB Brand’s new flagship store in Orchard Road. From glitter-encrusted editions to more low-key versions, the Korean-based streetwear brand offers more than 160 styles of caps that retail from $60 to $100.
You can also elevate your style game with an assortment of too-cool-for-school clothing (matching baseball jersey or varsity jackets, anyone?), bags, accessories and sneakers.
MLB’s flagship store is at 01-06 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road.
Say chic
Ever wondered how Hermes bags and scarves are made? Then do not miss the Hermes In The Making exhibition, which runs until Sunday before making its way to Kyoto.
The exhibition showcases how these objets d’art are created by French artisans using time-honoured techniques. Whether it is the hand-stitching of a Kelly bag or the painting of porcelain tableware, visitors will be able to get a glimpse of the painstaking craftsmanship that goes into each piece and even interact with the artisans with the help of a translator.
There is also a variety of interactive activities, including one focused on dexterity and a guess-the-music game featuring a music box-like contraption.
Hermes In The Making is at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza, Promenade, 10 Bayfront Avenue.
Wearable art
Jewellery brand Pandora has released its first art collection, inspired by United States artist Keith Haring. Known for his colourful works and uplifting cartoons which pay homage to love and inclusivity, Haring and his pop art rose to prominence in the 1980s.
Expect lots of iconic motifs such as the barking dog and break-dancing figures in the Keith Haring x Pandora Collection, which encompasses bracelet charms, rings, bracelets and a necklace.
“What’s most important is the feeling that the pieces give you and the energy you feel by being connected to something meaningful, like an iconic artwork,” say Pandora creative directors Alessandro Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo.
Priced from $99 for a charm, the Keith Haring x Pandora collection is available at all Pandora stores and at sg.pandora.net.
The statement bag
According to a study of the music industry by journalism school USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative, only 20 per cent of music artistes are female.
To tackle the imbalance, Italian leather goods brand Furla has partnered She Is The Music, a non-profit organisation founded by singer Alicia Keys in 2018 to support women in the music industry. For every sale of its limited-edition Metropolis Remix bags at the recent Milan Fashion Week, which ended on Sept 26, the Furla Group pledged to donate an amount equal to the proceeds to the organisation.
This crossbody clutch is a thing of beauty: Available in a variety of sumptuous shades, it is made from soft calf leather and retains the signature clasp and bow shape of the iconic Furla Metropolis.
The Metropolis Remix bag comes in eight colours and two sizes: the Metropolis mini cross body remix ($680) and the Metropolis shoulder bag remix ($800). It is available at selected Furla stores (Paragon and Marina Bay Sands) as well as Lazada SG.