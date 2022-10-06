Style news: Streetwear brand MLB arrives in Singapore and Hermes travelling exhibition

All-star apparel



Unless you have been living under a rock, you are probably familiar with MLB Brand’s baseball caps. Emblazoned with the logos of Major League Baseball teams such as the New York Yankees or Chicago White Sox, these iconic caps have graced the head of every sports star and celeb in recent history. It is said that one MLB cap is sold every 10 seconds in the world.

Now, you can get your hands on one of the originals at MLB Brand’s new flagship store in Orchard Road. From glitter-encrusted editions to more low-key versions, the Korean-based streetwear brand offers more than 160 styles of caps that retail from $60 to $100.

You can also elevate your style game with an assortment of too-cool-for-school clothing (matching baseball jersey or varsity jackets, anyone?), bags, accessories and sneakers.

MLB’s flagship store is at 01-06 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road.

