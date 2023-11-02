Style News: Run for kicks at New Balance pop-up, Urban Revivo reopens Raffles City store

Run for fun at New Balance pop-up
The American sportswear brand is giving you a chance to win a pair of its latest sneakers – but not without working for it.
At its new pop-up celebrating the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13 running shoes, visitors can try the shoes for themselves and hop on the row of treadmills to sprint, jog or walk to clock a mile, or about 1.6km.
Those who find strength in numbers can sign up for a group workout led by Singaporean fitness instructor Queenie Azabeth using silent disco-style headphones.
The pop-up also honours the brand’s campaign Run Your Way, which celebrates the individuality of all who run – whether it is “running late for the bus or running a marathon”.
Complete either the One-Mile Treadmill Trial or Treadmill Group Workout to receive a 20 per cent discount voucher on New Balance apparel, a sweet reward from gelato lab SwirlGo and the chance to enter a raffle to win a pair of the new shoes.
Registration is required at str.sg/iGtM
Info: The pop-up runs until Sunday, from 11am to 9pm, at Suntec Convention Centre Atrium, 1 Raffles Boulevard
Monica Vinader x Kate Young drops second collab
Spice up your jewellery collection with gorgeous new baubles from Monica Vinader’s latest collection.
The British jewellery brand has teamed up with Hollywood fashion stylist Kate Young for a second collection, following the success of their first collaboration in 2022 – which was worn by the likes of actresses Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence.
Inspired by vintage jewellery and geometric patterns, the seven-piece collection introduces new silhouettes and bespoke-cut gemstones. Tiger’s eye and black onyx, in particular, make a bold statement against the pieces plated in 100 per cent recycled 18K gold.
Standout pieces include the Tiger’s Eye Striped Bangle ($1,150) and Black Onyx Striped Medium Hoop Earrings ($470).
Info: Available at monicavinader.com and Monica Vinader stores, including B1-09 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
Urban Revivo reopens
Chinese fashion retailer Urban Revivo has unveiled a new look for its Raffles City boutique. Touted as China’s answer to Zara, the contemporary brand with men’s and women’s fashion opened its first store here in 2017.
With sleek metal fixtures and bright white lights, the space is now equal parts minimalist and futuristic – complete with self-checkout counters for more efficient shopping.
An experiential zone has been carved out to showcase Urban Wandering, a new collaboration collection with independent designer brand Reverie by Caroline Hu.
Known for her ethereal, modern and romantic designs, Chinese designer Hu won the inaugural BoF (The Business of Fashion) China Fashion Award and was nominated for the prestigious LVMH Fashion Award in 2019.
In 2022, a handmade gown of hers was collected by the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its permanent collection.
For her collaboration with Urban Revivo, she created a 15-piece collection including dresses, tops, shirts and cardigans featuring floral oil painting aesthetics.
Priced from $76.90 to $269, the pieces exude romance – awash with pleats and embroidery, and employing sheer fabrics.
Info: Available at 02-24 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road
Benefit’s new mascara
For a fuss-free everyday mascara that pulls its weight throughout the day, try Benefit Cosmetics’ new Fan Fest Mascara ($48).
Designed to help fan out lashes, it uses a custom-engineered Full-Flex Fiber Brush with a 40-degree curve that reaches corner to corner and lifts your lashes from root to tip.
One coat gently awakens the look of tired eyes, while a few layers create a more dramatic effect sans the clumpiness. Its 24-hour-wear claims are hard to prove, but the product holds up after a full day out with minimal smudging or flaking.
Skincare-worthy ingredients such as Provitamin 5, cranberry extract and rice wax also help to condition and nourish lashes.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Concealers for tired days
Tackle dark under-eye circles with these new concealer launches.
If you liked Make Up For Ever’s HD Skin Foundation, the brand now has a complementary HD Skin Concealer ($50) to blur and smooth the under-eye area.
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, soft focus powder and coated pigments, it is ultra-lightweight and applies in thin layers that you can build up without it looking cakey. Best for more natural looks, the product comes in 22 light to deep shades.
Gucci Beauty’s debut concealer is not just pretty packaging. The Concentre de Beaute ($65) comes in 40 shades to cater to a variety of skin tones that complement the existing Eternite de Beaute foundation.
Choose from three undertones – cool, neutral or warm – to find your perfect match.
Providing a second-skin finish, it is formulated with soothing ingredients including black rose oil and hyaluronic acid to keep skin feeling hydrated, while acmella flower extract is said to help smooth the appearance of eye bags.
Info: Make Up For Ever is available at Sephora stores, sephora.sg and makeupforever.sg. Gucci Beauty is available at gucci.com, and counters including BHG Bugis, Metro, Takashimaya, and Tangs