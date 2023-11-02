Style News: Run for kicks at New Balance pop-up, Urban Revivo reopens Raffles City store

Run for fun at New Balance pop-up

The American sportswear brand is giving you a chance to win a pair of its latest sneakers – but not without working for it.

At its new pop-up celebrating the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13 running shoes, visitors can try the shoes for themselves and hop on the row of treadmills to sprint, jog or walk to clock a mile, or about 1.6km.

Those who find strength in numbers can sign up for a group workout led by Singaporean fitness instructor Queenie Azabeth using silent disco-style headphones.

The pop-up also honours the brand’s campaign Run Your Way, which celebrates the individuality of all who run – whether it is “running late for the bus or running a marathon”.

Complete either the One-Mile Treadmill Trial or Treadmill Group Workout to receive a 20 per cent discount voucher on New Balance apparel, a sweet reward from gelato lab SwirlGo and the chance to enter a raffle to win a pair of the new shoes.