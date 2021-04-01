Style News: Pretty Ballerinas collab, Raffles Spa deals, SK-II kimono-clad dolls

Pretty Ballerinas collaborates with influencer Jenny Walton

Spanish shoe brand Pretty Ballerinas, known for its ballet pumps and flat shoes, has collaborated with New York-based influencer Jenny Walton for a chic capsule collection.

Walton, an illustrator, is better known as the founder and fashion director of fashion blog The Sartorialist.

For the collection, she designed four groups of ballet flats in the brand's popular Zoe and Marilyn styles. Daisies - a signature motif for the influencer - feature heavily, realised in die-cut flowers on leather and Swarovski crystal blooms ironed onto organic cotton.

The designs also pay tribute to past fashion eras, with silhouettes and colour combinations reminiscent of the 1950s.

The Pretty Ballerinas x Jenny Walton collection is priced from $279 to $479.

Info: Available at prettyballerinas.com.sg and Pretty Ballerinas, 02-47 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, and B1-50 Takashimaya, 391A Orchard Road

Special offers for Raffles Spa's pampering treatments



Each appointment comes with complimentary use of the spa's facilities. PHOTO: COURTESY OF RAFFLES SPA



Nip those work-from-home aches and pains in the bud - and in luxury at Raffles Spa, which is having promotions for its bespoke pampering treatments.

From now to June 30, the Grand Dame of spas is offering guests 20 per cent off any 90-minute luxury spa experience of their choice - for appointments from Mondays to Wednesdays.

There are treatments tailored to every need. Prices start at $345 for an Absolute Relaxation Massage, which kneads out knots with the help of relaxing gemstone massage oil; and top out at $385 for the Raffles Signature Gemstone Massage. You can also choose between two classic facials from skincare brands Isun ($389) and Mikimoto ($489).

Each appointment comes with complimentary use of the spa's facilities - including a steam bath, ice fountain and heated pool - an hour before the treatment.

Info: Raffles Spa is open from 10am to 5pm at 01-31 Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road. To book an appointment, call 6412-1378 or e-mail rafflesspa.singapore@raffles.com

New SK-II designs inspired by Japanese kimonos



The bottles are dressed quite literally in traditional Japanese kimonos in vivid colours for spring. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SK-II



SK-II's newest limited-edition design of its Facial Treatment Essence ($300) takes inspiration from the style of girls in Tokyo.

Available in two variations, the bottles are dressed quite literally in traditional Japanese kimonos in vivid colours for spring.

Topping the bottle off is a massive doll's head that serves as a bottle cap and completes the three- dimensional design.

The globally loved Pitera essence formula remains unchanged, but collectors will want to pick this up.

Info: Available at all SK-II counters including BHG,Takashimaya and Metro