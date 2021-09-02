Style News: Net-a-porter and Capella collab, virtual fashion festival The Front Row

Net-a-Porter and Capella tie up for sustainable initiative

Luxury e-commerce platform Net-a-Porter has announced a series of activations with luxury resort Capella Singapore in the name of sustainability.

The inaugural initiative, called A Considered Life, highlights the expansion of Net Sustain, Net-a-Porter's edit of conscious fashion and beauty brands.

Net Sustain was launched in 2019 and now houses 153 global brands, of which 51 are beauty labels.

For the month of September, guests staying at Capella will receive a gift set featuring a Net Sustain beauty kit and Mr Porter grooming kit. They can also join conscious workshops conducted at the hotel, ranging from crafts and cooking to growing edible gardens.

The activities are based on the nine attributes that inform how Net Sustain curates its brands - which include Reducing Waste, Locally Made, Animal Welfare and Designed for Circularity - the last being the newest attribute which looks at end-of-life considerations a brand takes towards its product.

As part of the initiative, Net-a-Porter has also partnered with The MeshMinds Foundation on an exhibition titled Please Insert Women. It features nine augmented reality artworks by four local female artists, inspired by Net Sustain's nine attributes.

The exhibition at the hotel can also be viewed online here.

Info: Book the Net-a-Porter staycation at this website.

Virtual fashion festival The Front Row back in session



The free-to-view festival, organised by Daniel Boey Creatives and AP Media, kicked off on Aug 27 and runs till Oct 31. PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE FRONT ROW



After a commendable inaugural edition last year, virtual fashion festival The Front Row has returned with a mix of live-stream and on-demand content.

The free-to-view festival, organised by Daniel Boey Creatives and AP Media, kicked off on Aug 27 and runs till Oct 31. Its extensive programme includes runway shows, mini fashion films, exhibitions and podcasts with industry insiders.

Hear from the likes of top Singaporean model Junita Simon, who has walked for luxury houses including Chanel and Christian Dior; leaders in fashion education; and local designers such as jeweller Marilyn Tan.

The festival brings together 10 local brands - including In Good Company, Madly Gems and Tria The Label - and eight international ones.

Missed an event? After each live stream, shows and talks remain on the website. The Front Row will also be live-streaming the Miss Universe Singapore Finals 2021 on Sept 17 at 9pm.

Info: Website

Estee Lauder introduces new eye serum



Estee Lauder's new Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex ($120). PHOTO: COURTESY OF ESTEE LAUDER



Getting tired peepers from working late nights or binging on Netflix?Meet Estee Lauder's new Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex ($120).

Forget the mouthful of a name. The reformulated offering from the brand's hero Advanced Night Repair skincare line comes with added benefits. It is backed by new research from Estee Lauder on how eye micro-movements, such as blinking, can impact collagen levels and accelerate ageing of the eye area.

The concentrate has new patented Chronolux Power Signal Technology to aid the skin's natural nightly renewal process and is said to promote the production of new cells and collagen.

The applicator has been updated to a new "cryosteel" wand. Inspired by cryotherapy, it works to instantly cool skin around the delicate eye area by 2 deg C and is said to help increase micro-circulation, reduce puffiness and wake tired-looking eyes.

The serum can also be used on other expression lines, like those on the forehead.

Info: Available at all Estee Lauder stores and counters

Shop for kids at The Bub Fair



Baebeeboo childrenswear (left) and Keka Toys. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF THE BUB LIST



Kick off the September holidays with a spot of shopping for your little ones at pop-up event The Bub Fair. Organised by online platform The Bub List, which curates baby and kids' products, and pop-up event specialist The Accompany Co, the fair takes place on the first two weekends of September.

Shop from more than 40 mostly online, Singapore-based children and family lifestyle brands, with each weekend featuring different vendors.

Pick up toys that encourage creative play and open-ended learning - from brands such as Keka Toys, DrawnBy: and The Tiny Trove - or ethically made kids' wear from Baebeeboo and Cottage Ollie.

For the home, there is sustainable rattan homeware from Momiji Kids, eco-friendly bed linens from Sunday Bedding and baby-safe play mats by Wander Mats.

The Bub List will also launch its gift collection Bubbox, which offers a selection of baby and mother essentials from home-grown brands.

Register for entry here.

Info: Sept 4 and 5, 11 and 12, at the Visual Arts Centre, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road