Style News: Metaverse-friendly models, new Hermes perfume, and Dermalogica exfoliant

Perfect scents



Hermes in-house perfumier Christine Nagel has done it again. This time, the nose behind blockbuster fragrances such as Narciso Rodriguez For Her and Miss Dior Cherie has worked on a new scent for the luxury fashion house.

The Hermessence Violette Volynka uses violets grown only in Tourrettes-sur-Loup in south-eastern France, and pairs them with the heady, smoky scent of the Volynka – a type of tanned Russian leather used by Hermes in its leather goods production.

“The flower and the leather take turns to assert their character, interact and equalise with each other, until the powdery softness of the violet blends with the strength of the leather and they speak with one voice,” Ms Nagel said in a press statement.

The result is an unexpected fragrance which combines the feminine with the masculine.

The fragrance, priced at $424 (100ml) and $653 (200ml), comes in a bottle with a purple leather cap and is available at selected Hermes boutiques and from hermes.com. There is also a leather case ($530) which does not come with the fragrance.

Strike a (virtual) pose

