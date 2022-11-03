Style News: MAC Cosmetics x Museum of Ice Cream pop-up, Davines’ push for sustainable haircare

The haircare market has been slow in going green, but an impressive exception is Italian haircare brand Davines and its new limited-edition shampoo and body wash, We Stand For Regeneration.

Not only is the silicone-free formula made with 94 per cent biodegradable ingredients, but the product also contains regenerative organic and Slow Food Presidium ingredients said to “preserve biodiversity by supporting small-scale producers who cultivate native plants at risk of extinction”.

The green aniseed extract, for instance, comes from a Slow Food farm in Italy, while the grape pomace extract – an upcycled by-product of the wine-making process – is from a certified organic vineyard in Italy.

This manifesto product is part of Davines’ We Sustain Beauty campaign, which pushes for climate-friendly practices such as regenerative organic agriculture, a holistic method of farming to lessen climate change while safeguarding biodiversity.

Since last year, the company has also partnered organic farming non-profit organisation Rodale Institute “to expand the supply of regenerative organic ingredients, elevate farming practices, and push the frontiers of sustainability in terms of research”, among other things.

Info: We Stand For Regeneration ($32) is available at davines.com.sg and from select Davines partner salons.

Eye See You

