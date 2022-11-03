Style News: MAC Cosmetics x Museum of Ice Cream pop-up, Davines’ push for sustainable haircare

Glamming it up
Here is one reason to pop by the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) even if you are not a fan of ice cream: the new MAC x MOIC Holiday Collaboration.
The make-up brand’s new holiday collection, Bubbles & Bows, will add even more colour to the museum’s experience rooms till Sunday. From five holiday-exclusive Lustreglass Lipsticks to the creamy Sparkler Eye Shadow, the festive collection features fun shades and textures, and comes in glitzy packages made with sustainability in mind.
For this collaboration, the museum is offering a MAC Pack Ticket that comes with a MAC-inspired ice cream, a goodie bag with MAC samples, a MAC gift voucher and five unique and unlimited ice cream treats. Guests can also try their luck with the MAC Bubbles & Bows Claw Machine, which will give players the chance to win a grand prize voucher worth $1,500.
Info: Tickets are priced at $36 (weekday) and $42 (weekend) and can be purchased from tickets.museumoficecream.sg. The Museum of Ice Cream is at 100 Loewen Road.
Mane movement
The haircare market has been slow in going green, but an impressive exception is Italian haircare brand Davines and its new limited-edition shampoo and body wash, We Stand For Regeneration.
Not only is the silicone-free formula made with 94 per cent biodegradable ingredients, but the product also contains regenerative organic and Slow Food Presidium ingredients said to “preserve biodiversity by supporting small-scale producers who cultivate native plants at risk of extinction”.
The green aniseed extract, for instance, comes from a Slow Food farm in Italy, while the grape pomace extract – an upcycled by-product of the wine-making process – is from a certified organic vineyard in Italy.
This manifesto product is part of Davines’ We Sustain Beauty campaign, which pushes for climate-friendly practices such as regenerative organic agriculture, a holistic method of farming to lessen climate change while safeguarding biodiversity.
Since last year, the company has also partnered organic farming non-profit organisation Rodale Institute “to expand the supply of regenerative organic ingredients, elevate farming practices, and push the frontiers of sustainability in terms of research”, among other things.
Info: We Stand For Regeneration ($32) is available at davines.com.sg and from select Davines partner salons.
Eye See You
“You look tired.” If you have been hearing these words constantly, it may be time to get more sleep – and invest in a different eye cream.
Home-grown label Sigi Skin has launched Gentle Gaze ($78), an eye cream that comes with antioxidant-rich ingredients such as Korean-sourced red ginseng and kelp, as well as ceramides and coenzyme Q10. Coenzyme Q10 is said to help to reduce inflammation and wrinkles caused by sun damage with consistent use.
The product comes with a built-in metal tip applicator so you can pop it in the fridge for several minutes before gliding it over your eyes to get rid of puffiness and dark circles.
Info: www.sigiskin.com
Emotional baggage
American luggage manufacturer Samsonite has teamed up with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat to release a limited luggage series. In this collaboration, Samsonite’s C-Lite luggage features two of the late American artist’s most recognisable artworks: Untitled Skull and Pez Dispenser.
Available in limited quantities, the two cabin-size travel companions are made in Europe and designed to be strong, lightweight and easy to manoeuvre. Each C-Lite suitcase also comes with a built-in USB port.
A cultural icon, Basquiat was known for works of neo-expressionism – a movement noted for its raw, intense style – that were filled with images of tepees, skeleton-like figures and crowns.
Info: The 55cm C-Lite Spinner in Pez Dispenser and Untitled Skull is priced at $950 and is available at Samsonite boutiques in Singapore.