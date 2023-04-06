Style News: Longchamp’s summery new collection, Rafael Nadal’s fragrances with Henry Jacques

Be a glamping goddess with Longchamp
For its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, French luxury brand Longchamp has looked to the great outdoors for inspiration.
Fashionistas can look forward to natural materials like linen, cotton and silk, as well as a vibrant palette drawn from nature. Check out the brand’s summery new take on its Vanity XS Le Pliage, which comes complete with pretty floral embroidery.
Longchamp has also reimagined its Roseau bag in cotton and linen embellished with polka dots, and dressed up its new Box-Trot line in bright hues. Complete the look with avant-garde sunglasses and Replay sandals.
To top all this off, the brand has released a capsule collection of inflatable chairs designed in collaboration with Danish design label Fatboy Furniture. Priced at $285 each, the chairs are fashioned from recycled polyester and each features a pocket perfect for storing a phone.
Info: Longchamp’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection is available at all Longchamp boutiques and longchamp.com/sg/en. Prices range from $155 for a scarf to $3,000 and above for a leather jacket.
Smell like a champion with Henry Jacques and Rafael Nadal
French perfumery Henry Jacques has aced its first collaboration with Spanish tennis champion Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Perello.
In All Intimacy is a collection of three bespoke fragrances that reflect their personalities: Rafael Nadal N° 1, Rafael Nadal N° 2 and Maria Perello.
Fans can look forward to two scents – the first for when Nadal is on the court and another for his “off-duty” moments. The tennis star drew inspiration from his love for nature and the earth, and his strong connection to the Mediterranean.
Rafael Nadal No. 1 has notes of coriander, thyme, violet, lavender, lemon and artemisia – a plant from the Mediterranean basin, chosen to honour the player’s roots – complemented by a blend of cedar wood, leather and sandalwood, while Rafael Nadal No. 2 features an enchanting blend of florals topped with citrus, freesia and sandalwood.
Perello’s fragrance features notes of violet, orange blossom, bergamot and jasmine, enhanced by sandalwood and white musk.
Info: The fragrances are priced at $1,790 each and are available at L1-08A Marina Bay Sands Hotel Tower 2, 1 Bayfront Avenue.
Green and genderless fragrance by Diesel
Italian streetwear brand Diesel has launched a fresh new fragrance: D by Diesel.
Conceived by Swiss fragrances manufacturer Givaudan, the eau de toilette may be branded as Diesel’s first genderless fragrance, but its scent – which evokes images of freshly laundered sheets – veers a little more towards masculine territory.
Apart from incorporating two sustainably sourced ingredients – Bourbon vanilla infusion from Madagascar and lavender heart from Provence – D’s playful packaging was also designed with the environment in mind. The bottle is made from 25 per cent post-consumer recycled glass and comes in refillable formats.
Info: Priced at $94 (50ml), $125 (100ml) and $138 (150ml refillable), D for Diesel is available at BHG, Isetan and Metro department stores, and Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
Guerlain’s eye serum is the bee’s knees
In 2021, French beauty brand Guerlain decided bees were the bee’s knees and launched the Beelab, where it studies bee-derived products and their role in skin repair. This resulted in the creation of the Abeille Royale Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum for the face and, more recently, the delicate eye area.
The Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Eye Serum is formulated with 95 per cent naturally derived ingredients, including fermented black-bee honey from Ushant Island, France, and French-harvested royal jelly – a beauty ingredient that many French women have sworn by for decades, due to its anti-inflammatory and restorative properties. The product is said to not only fight wrinkles and dark eye circles, but also strengthen the lashes.
Info: Priced at $229, the Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Eye Serum is available online and in all Guerlain boutiques.
Ginseng power with Sulwhasoo’s revamped serum
South Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo is back with the sixth generation of their best-selling First Care Activating Serum. A staple in the brand’s line-up since day one, it is now supercharged with an elevated formula and a new bottle design.
The First Care Activating Serum VI contains the essence of Lyphanax, ginseng that has undergone 500 hours of natural ripening. Developed to activate the skin’s natural renewing abilities, it is the culmination of six decades of research into ginseng science.
Info: The First Care Activating Serum VI is available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques, counters and via online channels, retailing at $125 for 60ml and $170 for 90ml.