Style News: Longchamp’s summery new collection, Rafael Nadal’s fragrances with Henry Jacques

Be a glamping goddess with Longchamp

For its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, French luxury brand Longchamp has looked to the great outdoors for inspiration.

Fashionistas can look forward to natural materials like linen, cotton and silk, as well as a vibrant palette drawn from nature. Check out the brand’s summery new take on its Vanity XS Le Pliage, which comes complete with pretty floral embroidery.

Longchamp has also reimagined its Roseau bag in cotton and linen embellished with polka dots, and dressed up its new Box-Trot line in bright hues. Complete the look with avant-garde sunglasses and Replay sandals.

To top all this off, the brand has released a capsule collection of inflatable chairs designed in collaboration with Danish design label Fatboy Furniture. Priced at $285 each, the chairs are fashioned from recycled polyester and each features a pocket perfect for storing a phone.

Info: Longchamp’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection is available at all Longchamp boutiques and longchamp.com/sg/en. Prices range from $155 for a scarf to $3,000 and above for a leather jacket.

