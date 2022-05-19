Style News: Local collabs from Minor Miracles, Mandarin Oriental Spa launches new treatments

Minor Miracles collaborates with local brands
To celebrate summer - and the return of parties and events - local print label Minor Miracles has launched a new capsule collection inspired by confetti.
Fiesta ($98 to $178) is a collection of elevated basics featuring bright splashes of colour originally hand-painted by creative director Dawn Bey.
Made in soft jersey with a focus on draping, the capsule includes tops, a pair of shorts and a dress in four colourways.
Minor Miracles has also partnered two local brands to interpret its fun print.
For the collaboration, accessories label Lovelystrokes has translated the print onto its signature handcrafted polymer clay earrings. Priced from $38 to $48, the designs mimic a fabric texture, with the same drape-like shapes in the clothing.
Meanwhile, chocolate-maker Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie created two new festive bon bon flavours - Strawberry Lemonade and Lychee Martini - which are available under the Build-A-Box option on its website (www.mrbucket.com.sg).
Customers can also purchase a gift bundle ($95) of the chocolates that comes with a Fiesta scarf in the pink Bandung print.
Info: The Fiesta collection and Lovelystrokes earrings are available at Minor Miracles, 03-08B Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road
Get pampered with Mandarin Oriental's new Swiss facial treatments
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore has launched a new series of facial treatments to get you looking your best unmasked.
Centred on the use of cellular therapy via Swiss skincare line Swiss Perfection, the luxury treatments harness plant cell extraction technology to help rejuvenate skin.
The niche brand, which debuted in Singapore at The Spa, formulates and manufactures its products in Switzerland, and offers six core ranges targeting issues such as skin repair and lifting.
For the treatments, choose from Perfect Lightening ($380 for 90 minutes), designed to brighten and even out skin tone; Perfect Lifting ($480 to $560), to lift and improve skin firmness while promoting cellular renewal; and Men Perfect Repair ($300 to $380), a purifying treatment for men to eliminate signs of fatigue.
All facial treatments come with a five-minute scalp massage and use of The Spa's facilities.
Info: Available at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue. To book, email mosin-spa@mohg.com or call 6885-3533
Chloe launches on LazMall Prestige
You can now find your favourite Chloe perfumes on Lazada. The brand makes its LazMall Prestige debut on May 26 and is celebrating with a slew of promotions from May 19.
Until May 25, shop exclusive pre-sale sets such as the Chloe Signature Eau de Parfum 75ml + Deodorant Set ($199), which includes full-size bottles of the perfume (usual price is $192) and deodorant, plus a 5ml mini bottle of the perfume.
Come May 26, more promotions and gifts with purchase await. Spend a minimum of $150 and receive two vials of the Signature Naturelle and Nomade Naturalle perfumes.
For fans of the brand, it is a good time to pick up the all-new Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle (from $108 for 30ml) - a gourmand scent mixing Egyptian jasmine, vanilla and sandalwood as well as the latest addition to the Naturelle collection.
Info: Available on Lazada from May 19
Innisfree and Peanuts collaborate
Snoopy and friends are the latest characters to grace Innisfree products.
The South Korean beauty brand has collaborated with comic strip Peanuts to feature Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and Sally Brown on some of its bestsellers.
They include the Green Tea Seed Serum and Volcanic Calming Pore Clay Mask - available in limited-edition sets priced from $39 - and No-Sebum Powder Cushion ($30).
The crowd-favourite, No-Sebum Mineral Powder ($10), also gets a fun makeover with five variations - each in a different scent and featuring a Peanuts character and uplifting quote on the powder puff.
Info: Available at all Innisfree stores, Innisfree's Shopee store and innisfreesg.shop
Givenchy's new Prisme Libre make-up
Keep your base make-up locked and in place throughout the recent humid weather with Givenchy Beauty's new Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Matte Foundation ($87) and Prisme Libre Pressed Powder ($87).
The foundation promises long-lasting, moisturising matte wear, with skin-caring ingredients such as softening pink clay.
And fans of the popular Prisme Libre four-toned loose powder can now get the concept of four skin-illuminating, colour-correcting shades in one, in a pressed powder compact for easy on-the-go use. Available in four different four-colour harmonies for various skin tones, the powder is said to give up to 24 hours of matte effect.
Info: Available at Givenchy Beauty's counter at Takashimaya, Sephora stores and sephora.sg