Style News: Local collabs from Minor Miracles, Mandarin Oriental Spa launches new treatments

Minor Miracles collaborates with local brands

To celebrate summer - and the return of parties and events - local print label Minor Miracles has launched a new capsule collection inspired by confetti.

Fiesta ($98 to $178) is a collection of elevated basics featuring bright splashes of colour originally hand-painted by creative director Dawn Bey.

Made in soft jersey with a focus on draping, the capsule includes tops, a pair of shorts and a dress in four colourways.

Minor Miracles has also partnered two local brands to interpret its fun print.

For the collaboration, accessories label Lovelystrokes has translated the print onto its signature handcrafted polymer clay earrings. Priced from $38 to $48, the designs mimic a fabric texture, with the same drape-like shapes in the clothing.

Meanwhile, chocolate-maker Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie created two new festive bon bon flavours - Strawberry Lemonade and Lychee Martini - which are available under the Build-A-Box option on its website (www.mrbucket.com.sg).

Customers can also purchase a gift bundle ($95) of the chocolates that comes with a Fiesta scarf in the pink Bandung print.

Info: The Fiesta collection and Lovelystrokes earrings are available at Minor Miracles, 03-08B Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road

Get pampered with Mandarin Oriental's new Swiss facial treatments