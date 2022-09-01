Style News: Le Labo City Exclusive in town, Kiehl's launches NYC Subway pop-up

Le Labo City Exclusive comes to town

Once a year for a month, fans of New York-based perfume house Le Labo can get their hands on a City Exclusive scent.

The collection was created to pay tribute to select cities around the world, and the elusive fragrances are usually available only in the city they were inspired by. But every September, the City Exclusives are allowed to leave their home towns and be made available in all Le Labo stores around the world.

In Singapore, the full-size fragrances can be purchased at the brand's two labs in Marina Bay Sands (L1-36) and Takashimaya Shopping Centre (B1-31), till Sept 30.

There are currently 15 City Exclusives to choose from - from the gingery Cedrat 37 that evokes vibrant Berlin to the elegant Gaiac 10, a subtle skin scent characteristic of Tokyo.

Available in 50ml ($475), 100ml ($710) and 500ml ($2,485) bottles, the City Exclusive scents can also be refilled - for 20 per cent off the retail price - at Le Labo stores all year round.

Info: Available at Le Labo stores till Sept 30

