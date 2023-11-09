Style news: Korea’s cult foundation arrives in Singapore, holiday pop-ups by Prada Beauty and Zalora

Freshian debuts in Singapore
You can now get your hands on one of South Korea’s most sought-after vegan cosmetics brands, Freshian, without hightailing it to Seoul.
The brand, launched in 2022 under South Korean consumer goods conglomerate LG Household & Health Care, is fully vegan-certified and cruelty-free.
All of Freshian’s products are formulated with fig, five types of hyaluronic acid and madecassoside – a pharmaceutical-grade extract derived from the Centella asiatica plant – to offer the best of both the make-up and skincare worlds.
The Egg-Like Cushion, which is supposed to impart a smooth, glowing “egg-like skin” upon application, has become a cult sensation.
Expect a number of other products such as Egg-Like Liquid Foundations, lip balms, serum lip tints, primers and sunscreens.
Prices start at $32 for a lip balm or lip tint. The products are available exclusively on Freshian’s official store on Shopee and Lazada.
Prada Beauty’s Christmas pop-up
Flying off for your year-end holidays soon? Check out the Prada Holiday Gift Factory at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1.
The pop-up will showcase a range of Prada fragrances, including the brand’s signature perfume Paradoxe, as well as limited-edition gift sets. Prices range from $208 to $272.
Visitors can discover the beauty brand through several online and offline experiences at this outpost. They can scan the QR code for a festive Prada-verse filter or experience the ingredient story of Paradoxe fragrance through a motion-sensored display screen.
There is also a Personalisation Atelier, where customers can choose to adorn their gifts with an exclusive seasonal Prada charm with any purchase. They can also have their initials hot-stamped with any full-size Paradoxe or Les Infusions purchase. Both are priced at $247.
The pop-up is at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1, Transit Departure Hall till Nov 23.
Zalora launches 11.11 pop-up
Online shopping platform Zalora is hosting a year-end pop-up with discounts of up to 90 per cent to kick off the year-end shopping season.
“The Terminal by Zalora” showcases more than 40 specially curated international brands across different categories, including luxury players such as Coach and Gucci, and new-to-Singapore Istanbul-based fashion label, Trendyol.
Zalora is also giving gift cards to shoppers. Simply download the Zalora app; create an account and subscribe to the newsletter; follow @zalora on Instagram; and add three products from the pop-up to your cart. Once you have completed all four steps, you will receive a $10 gift card.
The highest spenders will stand a chance to win a trip to four-star resort The Amala Estate in Bali, sponsored by Luxury Escapes.
Beyond 11.11, members of the Zalora VIP programme – launched earlier in 2023 – will get benefits such as unlimited free and fast delivery with no minimum spend, 3 per cent cashback on every order, priority access to exclusive sales and Zalora events, priority customer service and exclusive rewards from Zalora partners.
The Terminal is on till Nov 13 at Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road.
Chloe Fragrances drops holiday sets
For the festive season, Chloe Fragrances has introduced limited-edition holiday sets.
Priced from $205 to $290, the gift sets spotlight several classic scents by the French luxury brand, like its signature Chloe Eau de Parfum and Nomade. These are paired with delicately scented body lotions and other travel-size delights.
The brand also recently launched three new fragrances under its Atelier des Fleurs collection: Hysope, Immortelle and Chene. The scents pay tribute to the oak, the Middle Eastern hyssop bush and the Immortelle flower – three plants scoured from different parts of the world.
With 20 Atelier des Fleurs floral fragrances to choose from, you can wear these scents alone or layer two or three to create your signature fragrance.
Chloe Fragrances are available at Chloe VivoCity boutique, leading department stores and Sephora stores across Singapore.
Lenskart’s NFT art-inspired eyewear
Halloween may be over, but you can still get in on the fun with Lenskart’s spooky collaboration with Singaporean visual artist Howie Kim.
Called Bongdirk’s Nightmare, the limited-edition range is inspired by Bongdirk, a fictional cartoon character and non-fungible token (NFT) collection created by the artist.
Each piece in the capsule range of eyeglasses and sunglasses is adorned with subtly playful elements such as knives and hearts, syringes and Bongdirk itself. Syringe, for example, is a pair of stainless-steel spectacles with a syringe filled with “blood” on both temples, while Bongdirk Twins are tortoise-shell frames with a pair of Bongdirks adorning the sides.
Bongdirk’s Nightmare eyeglasses and sunglasses are priced at $148 and $98 respectively, and available at all Lenskart outlets in Singapore (except at IMM and Toa Payoh), and online at lenskart.sg while stocks last. There is also a buy-one-get-one-free promo available online.