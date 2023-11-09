Style news: Korea’s cult foundation arrives in Singapore, holiday pop-ups by Prada Beauty and Zalora

Freshian debuts in Singapore



You can now get your hands on one of South Korea’s most sought-after vegan cosmetics brands, Freshian, without hightailing it to Seoul.

The brand, launched in 2022 under South Korean consumer goods conglomerate LG Household & Health Care, is fully vegan-certified and cruelty-free.

All of Freshian’s products are formulated with fig, five types of hyaluronic acid and madecassoside – a pharmaceutical-grade extract derived from the Centella asiatica plant – to offer the best of both the make-up and skincare worlds.