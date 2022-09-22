Style News: Kenzo’s new floral fragrance, Estee Lauder pop-up

Flower power



A bouquet in a bottle is what you get with French fashion house Kenzo’s latest fragrance for women – Flower by Kenzo L’Absolue.

It is infused with sustainably sourced Turkish rose, Tunisian orange blossom and Indian tuberose, and topped off with the line’s signature vanilla and white musk. The world’s most expensive spice, saffron, and a dash of mandarin essence lend an extra kick to the springtime scent.

Until Oct 31, Kenzo has also collaborated with dessert bar KKI Sweets as well as food and nutrition company Super Farmers to offer L’Absolue-inspired desserts and Apoteacary tea to KKI customers, who will receive a complimentary three-piece sample kit with the purchase of any confection.

Info: Flower by Kenzo L’Absolue is available at Sephora stores, Metro Paragon, Takashimaya and BHG Bugis in three sizes – 30ml ($111), 50ml ($154) and 100ml ($213).

