Style News: Kenzo’s new floral fragrance, Estee Lauder pop-up

Flower power
A bouquet in a bottle is what you get with French fashion house Kenzo’s latest fragrance for women – Flower by Kenzo L’Absolue.
It is infused with sustainably sourced Turkish rose, Tunisian orange blossom and Indian tuberose, and topped off with the line’s signature vanilla and white musk. The world’s most expensive spice, saffron, and a dash of mandarin essence lend an extra kick to the springtime scent.
Until Oct 31, Kenzo has also collaborated with dessert bar KKI Sweets as well as food and nutrition company Super Farmers to offer L’Absolue-inspired desserts and Apoteacary tea to KKI customers, who will receive a complimentary three-piece sample kit with the purchase of any confection.
Info: Flower by Kenzo L’Absolue is available at Sephora stores, Metro Paragon, Takashimaya and BHG Bugis in three sizes – 30ml ($111), 50ml ($154) and 100ml ($213).
Pop-up alert
American cosmetics giant Estee Lauder’s new pop-up, the Supercharged ANRcade Station, features arcade games which visitors can play to win full-sized Estee Lauder products and samples.
It also offers free skincare and make-up tutorials, as well as paid makeovers with professional make-up artists. And for $50, you can pick up floral arrangement or make a flower coaster or bath bombs at workshops. These come with a goodie bag worth $120, including a $50 gift voucher.
Visitors can also check out the brand’s improved Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme ($119 for 15ml), which is now supposedly 10 times more potent, as well as its recently launched Luxury Fragrance Collection.
Info: The pop-up runs from Friday to Oct 5 at the Atrium, Level 1 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road
Join the bra-volution
Triumph’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection has launched with a collection of padded non-wired bras ($99.90).
It is named Triumph Flex Smart because of its flex inserts, which are positioned to mimic the movements of its wearer and provide enough support, so you can don the bras even for light workouts. The ultra-lightweight, temperature-regulating fabric also comes with non-crease cups.
Want more coverage? Pick a vest ($59.90) or a padded pull-on non-wired bra ($89.90) instead. Pair it with matching leggings ($79.90) to look effortlessly put together – whether you are biking or brunching.
Info: The Triumph Flex Smart range is available at Triumph stores and www.sg.triumph.com
Here Kitty Kitty
Hello Kitty fans can pounce on British cosmetic brand Pixi’s limited-edition range featuring the Japanese cartoon cat.
The Pixi + Hello Kitty Collection comprises a few familiar Pixi favourites jazzed up with Hello Kitty’s silhouette and iconic bow – like the brand’s iconic Glow Tonic ($42), an award-winning glycolic acid toner to exfoliate and brighten, as well as AnyWhere Patches ($35), with 90 multi-purpose patches to cool, calm and refresh.
And then there is the make-up, which comes in pretty shades inspired by Hello Kitty. The baby pink Hello Glow-y Powder ($27), for instance, is made with natural mineral pigments.
Info: The Pixi + Hello Kitty Collection is available at Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg