Style News: Gucci and Adidas pop-up, Laneige expands Radian-C line

Gucci and Adidas collab pops up at Design Orchard

In the latest episode of luxury's love affair with streetwear, Italian house Gucci has collaborated with sportswear giant Adidas and debuted the collection in Singapore with a vibrant pop-up.

Until June 27, it is logomania at the top floor of multi-label retailer Design Orchard, which has been decked out in the collaboration logo - a dynamic merging of both brands' iconic emblems.

Look forward to sport-inspired silhouettes with a distinct retro touch, made undeniably Gucci by the signature red-and-green stripe (called the Web) and interlocking Gs.

Meanwhile, Adidas' Trefoil logo and iconic three stripes shine on a number of ready-to-wear pieces ($850 to $4,900), bags and the brand's signature Gazelle sneakers ($1,230).

Handbag collectors will want to snag the Gucci Horsebit 1955 bags ($4,790 to $5,160), which now sport the Adidas Trefoil. The collection also includes dressier apparel designed for the country club, including knits, polo tees and tennis skirts.

The pop-up provides plenty of photo opportunities, including a mini golf area. Customers can purchase the full collection exclusively at the pop-up and gucci.com/sg.

Info: The Adidas x Gucci pop-up runs till June 27 at Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road

