Style News: Gucci 100 pop-up, free Shopee vouchers with ST subscription

Gucci's 100th anniversary pop-up

As part of its centennial celebrations this year, Gucci has unveiled an immersive pop-up at Ion Orchard showcasing its new anniversary collection.

In an homage to the Italian fashion house's unyielding relevance in pop culture, everything centres on the number 22,705 - the number of songs in which the word "Gucci" appears in lyrics from its founding year of 1921 to date, according to music data company Musixmatch.

The Gucci 100 collection is designed to celebrate the connection between the universal languages of music and clothing, and features ready-to-wear items such as pullovers and tees, bags and accessories emblazoned with the Gucci 100 logo.

Select pieces are adorned with verses from three songs - including The R (1988) by American hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim - chosen by creative director Alessandro Michele.



The Gucci 100 pop-up is decked out with perimetral arches as well as LED and white reflective floors to bring out the dynamism of the collection. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GUCCI



Spanning an indoor and outdoor showcase, the Gucci 100 pop-up is decked out with perimetral arches as well as LED and white reflective floors to bring out the dynamism of the collection. Visitors can spin a wheel on the side of a cabinet to access a playlist of songs from different decades - all of which name-check Gucci.

Or visit a digital version of the pop-up at Gucci's website and on the Gucci App.

Info: Till Oct 26 at Ion Orchard

Dream Cruises spotlights local brands



The Binary Style scarf (left) and The Animal Project pouch are some of the souvenirs you can bring home when you board a Dream Cruises vessel. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF DREAM CRUISES



Till the end of next month (November), when you board a Dream Cruises vessel for a getaway, you can bring home souvenirs from home-grown lifestyle brands.

In an initiative to support local brands, Dream Cruises has partnered four Singaporean brands - fashion label Binary Style, social enterprise The Animal Project, tea brand The 1872 Clipper Tea Co, and ice cream cafe Creamier. Each is offering specially designed items for sale on board the World Dream cruise ship.

Binary Style created two unique prints inspired by the hull artwork on World Dream, and the Ropes Course and Waterslide Park on the ship, which are featured on a scarf ($80) and reversible mask ($18).

From The Animal Project, which showcases and supports talents in the special needs community, there is a pouch ($28) drawn by artist Tay Jun-Yi using a marker pen, with artwork inspired by marine animals spotted at sea.

Other lifestyle products by the social enterprise such as milk mugs and travel tumblers will also be available for purchase. Part of the sales proceeds from these items go towards supporting artists with disabilities at The Animal Project.

Get Shopee vouchers with ST subscription



Till Nov 10, sign up for a 12-month subscription and receive $40 worth of Shopee vouchers. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES



Get a headstart on your 11.11 shopping when you subscribe to The Straits Times. The newspaper has partnered e-commerce marketplace Shopee to offer readers attractive vouchers.

Till Nov 10, sign up for a 12-month subscription and receive $40 worth of Shopee vouchers, or a 24-month plan to receive $100 worth of Shopee vouchers.

The promotion is only applicable to the ST One Digital package ($9.90 a month), which includes access to the e-paper, website and app.

All voucher codes must be utilised by April 17, 2022.

Info: Subscribe at The Straits Times One Digital's website

New capsule skincare from est.lab



The VitaLift A+ Intensive Youth Restoring Capsules is designed as "youth in a pod" to help repair skin damaged by oxidative stress. PHOTO: COURTESY OF EST.LAB



When it comes to skincare, a little spoon-feeding never hurts.

Local skincare brand est.lab's latest product, the VitaLift A+ Intensive Youth Restoring Capsules ($89 for a jar of 30 capsules), is designed as "youth in a pod" to help repair skin damaged by oxidative stress.

Every capsule is calibrated to deliver a mix of ingredients in a single use. The formula contains Fullerene, said to be 250 times more powerful than Vitamin C; a trio of peptides said to to stimulate collagen production in the skin; moisturising squalane and ceramide oils; and anti-inflammatory Vitamin E.

Sustainably designed, the twist-open capsules are 100 per cent biodegradable to minimise waste and ensure freshness with no preservatives.

Info: Available at est.lab's website and all Estetica Beauty studios including Plaza Singapura