Style News: Giuseppe Zanotti celebrates new boutique opening, Lancome drops new serum

Lancome rounds off super serum collection with new launch
When Lancome launched the Advanced Genifique serum ($143) with its 30 million prebiotic and probiotic fractions in 2009, it set the beauty world abuzz. It remains the brand’s most sought-after product for healthy skin.
In 2021, the brand followed up with the Renergie H.C.F. Triple Serum ($226), which contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide.
Its latest product is the Clarifique Pro-Solution Brightening Serum ($180). Inspired by the Korean professional water peel procedure (or hydrodermabrasion), this serum contains 5 per cent pure niacinamide and beech bud extract, which is said to help brighten skin, as well as 10 per cent polyhydroxy acid (PHA) for gentle exfoliation.
The serums also work synergistically when paired. The lightweight Advanced Genifique works well as a base and should be applied before other serums. Use it with Renergie H.C.F Triple Serum for firmer skin with fewer wrinkles, or with the Clarifique Pro-Solution Brightening Serum for brighter, clearer skin. However, the three cannot be used simultaneously.
Not sure which serum to go for? Upload a selfie to str.sg/iJG6 to find out which serum is best suited to your skin.
Info: Available online at lancome.com.sg and Lazada, as well as in-store at Lancome counters and Sephora.
Giuseppe Zanotti opens new boutique
Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti was recently in town for the launch of his new eponymous boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
The 80 sq m store boasts stunning elements, like gold architectural fixtures, plexiglass shelving, suspended lighting and 3D fixtures inspired by a stiletto sandal from the Giuseppe Zanotti archive.
“With our store in Marina Bay Sands, I wanted to unequivocally re-establish our luxury position,” says Zanotti. “And I wanted to do that by transmitting the brand’s cool sophistication while simultaneously creating a warm, intimate, luxurious environment for our clients.”
Expect to see footwear for both women and men, including the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection Vive La Nuit, which features heels with crystal-embellished buckles and rhinestone studded loafers.
Info: Giuseppe Zanotti is at B1-86/87, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue.
Levi’s 501 Experience pop-up
American brand Levi’s turns 150 this year and is celebrating by hosting a free pop-up this weekend.
Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, the Levi’s 501 Experience pop-up will offer a combination of culture, entertainment and retail. Visitors can enjoy performances by local DJs or join a workshop to repurpose defective jeans into keychains.
Buy any item at the pop-up or at select Levi’s stores until Sunday to enjoy a complimentary customisation service at the Levi’s 501 Experience Tailor Shop.
On Saturday evening, the brand will also celebrate its new global ambassadors, K-pop girl group NewJeans, with a one-night-only themed party.
Info: The Levi’s 501 Experience pop-up runs from 11am to 10pm at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road. Register for free at bit.ly/levis501experience to redeem a door gift. The NewJeans-themed party will be held on Saturday from 6 to 10pm.
Harley‑Davidson, Amos Ananda team up for capsule collection
Wearnes Harley-Davidson has partnered local designer Amos Ananda for a capsule collection featuring 15 pieces of apparel – including caps, jackets and hoodies – bearing the motorcycle brand’s “Live Free. Ride Free” print.
The collection will be exhibited alongside the Nightster 975 motorcycle at Wisma Atria in conjunction with the official launch of the mall’s new app, refurbished interior, and new tenants such as jewellery labels Kaleido and Michael Trio.
This Harley model, valued at $80,000 (after certificate of entitlement), is the grand prize of the mall’s Dawn Of A New Star shopping campaign, which runs until June 30.
To enter, shoppers need to spend a minimum of $100 to qualify for one lucky-draw chance and one play on a bike simulator located at Level 1 Atrium. Each person is limited to 10 lucky-draw chances and three bike-simulator plays a day.
For each week during the lucky draw period, the top three scorers will win prizes such as Wearnes Harley-Davidson caps, T-shirts and Wisma Atria e-vouchers.
Info: The Wearnes Harley‑Davidson of Singapore x Amos Ananda pieces range in price from $79 to $799. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to charitable organisation Unlabelled Run. The capsule collection is available at L1 Atrium, Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road.