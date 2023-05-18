Style News: Giuseppe Zanotti celebrates new boutique opening, Lancome drops new serum

When Lancome launched the Advanced Genifique serum ($143) with its 30 million prebiotic and probiotic fractions in 2009, it set the beauty world abuzz. It remains the brand’s most sought-after product for healthy skin.

In 2021, the brand followed up with the Renergie H.C.F. Triple Serum ($226), which contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide.

Its latest product is the Clarifique Pro-Solution Brightening Serum ($180). Inspired by the Korean professional water peel procedure (or hydrodermabrasion), this serum contains 5 per cent pure niacinamide and beech bud extract, which is said to help brighten skin, as well as 10 per cent polyhydroxy acid (PHA) for gentle exfoliation.

The serums also work synergistically when paired. The lightweight Advanced Genifique works well as a base and should be applied before other serums. Use it with Renergie H.C.F Triple Serum for firmer skin with fewer wrinkles, or with the Clarifique Pro-Solution Brightening Serum for brighter, clearer skin. However, the three cannot be used simultaneously.

Not sure which serum to go for? Upload a selfie to str.sg/iJG6 to find out which serum is best suited to your skin.

Info: Available online at lancome.com.sg and Lazada, as well as in-store at Lancome counters and Sephora.

