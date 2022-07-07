Style News: Customisable nail polish, use your crypto at mtm labo Singapore

Polished to perfection

Fashionistas can now create their own polish to go with their personality, thanks to White Pyramid Gallery & Nail Bar's eponymous new line of nail varnishes.

Priced at $30 for 10ml, this made-to-order range is scent- and cruelty-free. It is also 10-free, meaning it is made without 10 of the most common ingredients found in nail polishes, including animal by-products and parabens as well as the highly toxic toluene and formaldehyde.

The nail polish is highly pigmented, easy to apply - one coat is all it takes - and can be easily peeled off.

Word is that the brand, which has a salon in River Valley Road, will also be collaborating with Burberry, by dropping three shades unique to the British fashion house.

Info: Go to White Pyramid Gallery's website or 01-00, 232 River Valley Road

