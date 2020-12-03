Style News: Cult brands Skims and Dr Barbara Sturm launch here, Culture Cartel goes digital

Style news

Kim Kardashian's shapewear line joins Net-a-porter

Fancy a figure like Kim Kardashian West? You can buy the next best thing. The reality television superstar's line of shapewear, underwear and loungewear, Skims, launched on luxury e-tailer Net-a-porter on Dec 1.

In addition to its range of sculpting shapewear called Solutionwear, the line of neutral-toned staples includes bras, pajamas and tanks.

Skims has been lauded for its inclusivity of multiple body shapes, with sizes from XXS to 4X (and up to 5X in Solutionwear), 31 cups, and nine tonal shades.

Prices range from US$20 for briefs to US$148 for a boucle robe, with shipping to Singapore.

Net-a-porter's senior fashion market editor Libby Page says: "SKIMS has completely redefined underwear and loungewear dressing, seamlessly integrating the two worlds at a time when we need it most."

Despite its popularity now, the label came under fire when it was first announced last year under the name Kimono, with many accusing Kardashian West of cultural appropriation.

Info: Net-a-Porter website

Cult skincare label Dr Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics now retailing locally



PHOTO: F J BENJAMIN HOLDINGS



Fans of cult luxury skincare label Dr Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics can now find it locally distributed via sg.drsturm.com.

The eponymous label was founded in 2014 by the German aesthetics doctor who, prior to entering skincare, was an orthopedic doctor who specialised in combating inflammation. Today, she is most famous for her viral "vampire facial" - a celebrity-endorsed treatment that uses the client's own blood to spur collagen production on the face.

Her range of science-backed skincare is less terrifying, with products like the best-selling Hyaluronic Serum (US$410 for 30ml) and Face Cream Light (US$275). The website also retails her range of baby-safe products.

Distributor and fashion retailer F J Benjamin Holdings said it launched e-commerce for the brand here in response to demand for "innovative, performance-based skincare", and is considering a physical store location "when the global pandemic situation improves".

Info: sg.drsturm.com

Culture Cartel goes digital



PHOTO: CULTURE CARTEL



Street culture convention Culture Cartel is the latest large-scale event to go virtual.

Returning for its third edition, it will take place as a free, one-day virtual event on Saturday (Dec 5) from 1pm to midnight at digital.culturecartel.com.

The event, which in previous years drew over 18,000 attendees from the region, has been fashioned into a virtual town with interactive booths, masterclasses, music performances and talks from industry heavyweights.

Shoppers can look forward to art, toys and fashion on the online marketplace, with exclusive product launches from street-style retailers like Ride Side, Limited Edt, The Corner Shop, as well as global sports brands Adidas, Asics, Puma and more.

Another highlight is the virtual tattoo competition featuring international judges Gakkin, a blackwork tattoo maestro from Japan, and Russian watercolour tattoo artist Sasha Unisex.

Buy a $2 raffle ticket and stand a chance to win from over 500 prizes in the Raffle Draw. These include limited-edition drops and bundles, collaboration merchandise, shopping vouchers, and coveted sneakers like the Jordan 1, Nike Dunk and Yeezy.

Where: digital.culturecartel.com

When: Dec 5, 1pm to midnight

Admission: Free with registration

Info: culturecartel.com