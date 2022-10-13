Style News: Chanel Beauty debuts make-up artist collective, Metro holds masterclasses for beauty fans

New collective to develop Chanel make-up

For the first time in the French luxury house’s history, Chanel has introduced a group of make-up artists to lead the creative vision for its beauty arm.

Instead of just one creative director at its helm, a trio of emerging talents, called the Cometes Collective, will guide the development of Chanel Beauty’s make-up collections from January 2024.

The three are London-based Spanish make-up artist Ammy Drammeh, Cecile Paravina from Paris and Chinese make-up artist Valentina Li.

The house says they were selected to help pave the way for a bolder, more colourful chapter of Chanel make-up, which is usually associated with muted, everyday shades.

The artists also represent the house’s most significant diversity push to date, and they have been set the task of creating a “pluralistic vision of beauty”.

Working closely with the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio to design collections and create content, the collective will welcome more independent artists in the future.

The trio take over from Italian make-up artist Lucia Pica, who served as the house’s global creative make-up and colour director for six years before leaving in 2021.

