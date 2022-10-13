Style News: Chanel Beauty debuts make-up artist collective, Metro holds masterclasses for beauty fans

New collective to develop Chanel make-up
For the first time in the French luxury house’s history, Chanel has introduced a group of make-up artists to lead the creative vision for its beauty arm.
Instead of just one creative director at its helm, a trio of emerging talents, called the Cometes Collective, will guide the development of Chanel Beauty’s make-up collections from January 2024.
The three are London-based Spanish make-up artist Ammy Drammeh, Cecile Paravina from Paris and Chinese make-up artist Valentina Li.
The house says they were selected to help pave the way for a bolder, more colourful chapter of Chanel make-up, which is usually associated with muted, everyday shades.
The artists also represent the house’s most significant diversity push to date, and they have been set the task of creating a “pluralistic vision of beauty”.
Working closely with the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio to design collections and create content, the collective will welcome more independent artists in the future.
The trio take over from Italian make-up artist Lucia Pica, who served as the house’s global creative make-up and colour director for six years before leaving in 2021.
Beauty masterclasses at Metro
From Oct 13 to 30, Metro Paragon will hold a series of beauty and wellness classes.
Each day will bring a different workshop. Participants will be able to get hands-on experience and take home goodie bags. Most of the workshops’ fees are fully redeemable for products or vouchers from the organising brand.
Create a flower bouquet (Oct 14, $100) with La Mer and Poppy Flora Studio, and receive a goodie bag worth $172 that includes a $100 La Mer voucher.
If you have always wanted to try sound healing, Shiseido is holding a Gong and Singing Bowl Sound Bath session with the Sound of Mirai studio on Oct 16. This $150 workshop will also introduce the brand’s Bio-Performance Skin Filler range, and participants will get a skin consultation and door gift worth $152.
Fancy candle-making? Create a candle at Kose’s workshop (Oct 23, $80), which will also offer tips on how best to use its Infinity range and new Infinity Unlimited Key Revitalizing Serum. There will be a three-piece door gift worth $74 and an $80 voucher.
If you are looking to brush up on your make-up skills, sign up for workshops by MAC Cosmetics (Oct 22, $60) and Shu Uemura (Oct 28, $80).
At the MAC workshop, learn how to create a party look and receive a goodie bag worth $120. The Shu Uemura event will give make-up tips for the upcoming holiday season using the brand’s new Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collaboration collection. There will also be a four-piece door gift.
Info: Metro, 02-28 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road. Sign up at https://str.sg/wHCo
Skin Inc’s Breast Cancer Awareness tribute
October is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this month, home-grown skincare brand Skin Inc Supplement Bar has partnered the Nightbirde Foundation for a launch to support women with breast cancer.
The American organisation that helps young women with breast cancer was founded in 2022 in honour of America’s Got Talent star Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde.
Appearing on the show in 2021, the 31-year-old then cancer survivor won the hearts of millions of viewers with her original song It’s OK and earned the coveted Golden Buzzer, which advances a participant straight to the live shows. She died in February 2022 after a four-year battle with cancer.
In her honour, Skin Inc has launched a limited-edition My Daily Dose of Uplift Serum ($118) and will donate 20 per cent of every purchase of the product to the foundation until the end of 2022. Each purchase will also come with a sticker of a hummingbird, Marczewski’s favourite bird.
Designed as an anti-ageing serum, the product contains encapsulated collagen, coenzyme Q10 and hyaluronic acid for firmer, younger-looking skin.
Info: https://str.sg/wHCw
Shiseido Group celebrates 150 years
Few beauty brands can say that they are more than a century old, but both Japanese beauty brand Shiseido and its parent company, Shiseido Group, will celebrate their 150th birthday this year.
Shiseido began as Japan’s first privately owned Western pharmacy, opening in Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district in 1872. To mark the milestone, the brand has launched three limited-edition products to signify the past, present and future.
Heritage, or the Eudermine Revitalizing Essence 150th Anniversary Limited Edition ($75), is a softening lotion and Shiseido’s first beauty retail product launched in 1897.
Living Innovation is the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate III 150th Anniversary Limited Edition ($208), the brand’s best-selling serum, which is said to improve skin’s resilience and radiance.
Future, or Shiseido’s Ultimune Future Power Shot 150th Anniversary Limited Edition ($105), is a potent intensive concentrate to boost and strengthen skin.
The limited-edition designs use an arabesque motif featured on wrapping paper created in the Taisho era by Sue Yabe, a member of the design department at the time.
Info: The products are available at all Shiseido stores and counters, and https://str.sg/wHCU