Style News: Butter gets new name and Love, Bonito backing; FRED debuts Ce La Vi pop-up

Love, Bonito acquires and rebrands local activewear label Butter
Butter has been given a new name following an acquisition by home-grown fashion brand Love, Bonito.
While its buttery soft pieces remain, the popular activewear label founded in 2020 by Olivia Yiong and Tiffany Chng is now called Cheak. It is another milestone for the brand, which achieved $500,000 in revenue within its first year with just five products at launch.
Tapping on Cheak’s expertise, the acquisition marks Love, Bonito’s official expansion into activewear to offer sportswear suitable for Asian body types. The retailer also has plans to bring Cheak to global markets.
There is something for everyone. Available in two fabrics – BaseCore which is more compressive and suitable for high-intensity activities, and a softer BaseFlex suitable for yoga and pilates – the products come in 12 styles (across sports bras, leggings and biker shorts), XXS to XXL sizing, and 13 colours.
Some colours and styles are exclusive to Cheak, which will continue operating on its own website. Prices range from $50 to $79.
Info: Available at cheak.com, lovebonito.com and all Love, Bonito stores.
FRED and Ce La Vi hold Riviera-themed pop-up
Ring in the weekend with jewellery-inspired cocktails against the Marina Bay skyline. French jewellery maison FRED has partnered nightlife destination Ce La Vi to present the “Live The Joy” pop-up experience, taking over its rooftop skybar for two weeks.
Until Nov 6, the public can enjoy three exclusive cocktails ($25 each) and treats inspired by FRED’s jewellery lines.
Go Beyond, a blue-hued tequila cocktail, draws inspiration from FRED’s signature Force 10 braided bracelets; the fruity vodka-forward Luck Is On Your Side is influenced by the Chance Infinie line; and Your Way Your Love is a nod to the Pretty Woman collection (itself a tribute to the 1990 Hollywood film) via a sweet gin cocktail. The LVMH-owned jeweller is behind the iconic ruby necklace worn by actress Julia Roberts’ character during the movie’s makeover scene.
At Ce La Vi, a dedicated space overlooking the waters below has also been made over into a Mediterranean escapade, with a photo-worthy set-up of deck chairs, surfboards and palm trees so you can pretend you are sipping drinks in the French Riviera.
Info: Until Nov 6, 5pm to 1am daily, at Ce La Vi SkyBar, Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue
Get pampered at these new facial spots
Keep your skin in tip-top shape for event season at two new facial spots in town.
Fans of premium South Korean beauty brand The History of Whoo can now get the royal treatment at its first flagship facial boutique in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. It began as a commission by the South Korean government for a skincare brand to showcase Korean traditions and heritage.
Whoo Spa offers a suite of exclusive facial treatments said to be designed around modern reinterpretations of skincare routines passed down by the Empress’ royal courts. These are accented with gua sha, the use of rollers and traditional Korean massages, to improve blood circulation.
Take this opportunity to try out different skincare lines from The History of Whoo.
Prices range from $180 for 70 minutes for the Yeonhwa Vital Hydrating Treatment, which uses its Bichup and GongJinHyang: Soo products, to $380 for 90 minutes for the Hwanyu Imperial Youth Treatment, an anti-ageing facial using the brand’s ultra-premium Hwanyu Line.
Meanwhile, over at Ion Orchard, Chanel has unveiled its first standalone Prive boutique in Asia.
Said to draw design inspiration from Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment, the 76 sq m space has a welcome area and three luxurious cabin rooms. The boutique also features a skincare wall and fragrance bar for easy post-facial shopping.
On the menu are five beauty treatments fusing Eastern and Western techniques, and enhanced with a light massage.
Hydrate and replenish skin with the French fashion and beauty house’s Hydra Beauty range in the Le Soin Ressourcant facial (from $200 for 75 minutes), or try the revitalising No. 1 de Chanel range with the Le Soin Revitalisant treatment (from $230 for 75 minutes). For the ultimate pampering, the Le Soin Sublime (from $320 for 90 minutes) taps Chanel’s prestige anti-ageing Sublimage range to intensely restore skin.
Thoughtful touches in the cabin such as a Dyson hairdryer and additional Chanel amenities make aftercare a breeze.
Info: The History of Whoo is located at L1-31, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue. Chanel Prive Ion Boutique is located at B2-47, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.