Style News: Butter gets new name and Love, Bonito backing; FRED debuts Ce La Vi pop-up

Love, Bonito acquires and rebrands local activewear label Butter

Butter has been given a new name following an acquisition by home-grown fashion brand Love, Bonito.

While its buttery soft pieces remain, the popular activewear label founded in 2020 by Olivia Yiong and Tiffany Chng is now called Cheak. It is another milestone for the brand, which achieved $500,000 in revenue within its first year with just five products at launch.

Tapping on Cheak’s expertise, the acquisition marks Love, Bonito’s official expansion into activewear to offer sportswear suitable for Asian body types. The retailer also has plans to bring Cheak to global markets.

There is something for everyone. Available in two fabrics – BaseCore which is more compressive and suitable for high-intensity activities, and a softer BaseFlex suitable for yoga and pilates – the products come in 12 styles (across sports bras, leggings and biker shorts), XXS to XXL sizing, and 13 colours.

Some colours and styles are exclusive to Cheak, which will continue operating on its own website. Prices range from $50 to $79.

Info: Available at cheak.com, lovebonito.com and all Love, Bonito stores.

