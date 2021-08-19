Style News: Burberry's giant Olympia in town, virtual fashion week by J&T Express

Burberry's colossal Olympia bag comes to town

The next time you pass by Ion Orchard, do not be alarmed when you see a giant bag sitting on street level outside the mall.

The sculptural, larger-than-life Olympia bag from Burberry is a travelling installation that was unveiled in London in June.

Singapore is its third stop, after London and Dubai. It landed here on Monday (Aug 16) and will stay till Aug 29, with materials from the installation to be recycled after its Asia tour.



Burberry Olympia in Singapore. PHOTO: COURTESY OF BURBERRY



In conjunction with the installation, Burberry has exclusively debuted in Singapore three Winter 2021 colours for the Olympia bag - heather melange, pale vanilla and primrose pink - ahead of the global launch in September. Available at the Ion Orchard store, the bag comes in three sizes and is priced from $2,090 to $3,550.

Info: Outside Ion Orchard mall till Aug 29

Anessa's new sensitive-skin sunscreens



Anessa Mild sunscreens. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANESSA



Fans of Japanese sun-care brand Anessa can look forward to a revamped formula in its sensitive-skin range. The Anessa Mild range comes enhanced with protection against tiny, polluting PM2.5 particles that may penetrate the skin barrier.

There are two products - the Moisture UV Mild Gel SPF 35 PA+++ ($34.90) for dry skin, and the Perfect UV Mild Milk SPF 50 PA++++ ($41.90).

The Perfect UV Mild Milk boasts a new Smooth Protect Technology that is said to reduce the amount of UV filters - which can cause skin irritation or leave a white cast - yet maintains maximum protection by dispersing the UV protection agents evenly.

Both sunscreens are safe to use on babies six months and older.

Info: Available at Watsons and Don Don Donki stores, and online at Shopee, Lazada and Qoo10

J&T Express debuts virtual fashion week



Saturday Club, one of the participating brands at J&T Fashion Week. PHOTO: COURTESY OF J&T EXPRESS



An unexpected new player has entered the fashion show game.

Indonesian e-commerce logistics provider J&T Express has launched its inaugural digital fashion week, which and runs till Sunday (Aug 22), in an effort to support Singapore fashion and retail brands.

The event showcases 20 local labels, with exclusive promotions and discounts of up to 90 per cent.

Customers can shop via this website. Featured brands include fashion labels Modparade and Saturday Club and accessories brand Thrifty Thieves.

Headlining the event is a virtual fashion show live streaming on Friday at 7pm across J&T Express' social media platforms.

Viewers will be able to purchase pieces featured on the runway directly by scanning the QR code that appears during the show.

The catwalk will also showcase designs by Temasek Polytechnic's fashion graduates.

Info: Till Aug 22 at J&T Express' website

Dior launches summer scent



Dior Vanilla Diorama. PHOTO: LA COLLECTION PRIVE CHRISTIAN DIOR



For warm summer nights, Dior has created Vanilla Diorama, a warm and joyful ode to vanilla.

The fragrance ($155 for 40ml to $500 for 250ml) pays homage to the Diorama Gourmand cake - one of designer Christian Dior's favourite desserts, whose recipe was never revealed. All that is known of the delicacy is it combined vanilla, orange and cocoa flavours.

Perfumer Francois Demachy was inspired to concoct a scent elevating vanilla beyond sugary by blending citrus notes, a touch of smooth cocoa, patchouli and milky woods, and a base of creamy sandalwood.

The resulting fragrance is rich yet fresh, with sweetness almost as an afterthought.

Info: Available at La Collection Privee Christian Dior, B2-52 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

John Frieda's hair-care line for frizzy hair



John Frieda Frizz Ease range. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JOHN FRIEDA



Tame your tangles with John Frieda's new and improved Frizz Ease hair-care line.

The new collection is divided into three ranges for different hair types.

The Miraculous Recovery range taps a blend of argan, moringa and coconut oils to tackle dry, damaged and colour-treated hair.

The Brazilian Sleek range, infused with keratin drops and the brand's Frizz Immunity technology, is for dry, thick and wavy hair.

And the Weightless Wonder range tames fine, frizzy hair with hydrating aloe water.

Prices range from $15.90 to $19.90.

Info: Available at selected Guardian, FairPrice and Watsons stores, and online at Shopee and Lazada