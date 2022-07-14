Style News: Burberry takes over Tanjong Beach Club, H&M launches loyalty programme

Burberry makes over Tanjong Beach Club

Get ready for an extra touch of luxury on your next beach outing.

To celebrate the launch of its Thomas Burberry (TB) Summer Monogram collection, British fashion house Burberry has taken over Tanjong Beach Club in Sentosa, as part of a series of immersive takeovers at luxury holiday destinations across the world.

From July 15 to 27, visitors to the club can expect to find sunbeds, seat cushions, parasols and cabanas decked out in the TB Summer Monogram, a new monogram which merges the classic Burberry Check with the TB Monogram and features interlocking TB initials.

If the logomania has you craving a piece of Burberry, you can shop the new summer collection at an on-site pop-up store.

In a sunset-orange design, the store carries pieces for men, women and children, including T-shirts, shirts, shorts and swimwear, along with accessories like the Lola bucket bag. Prices start from $670 for ready-to-wear items.

Singapore is the third of four stops in Burberry's beach club takeover, after Loulou Ramatuelle in Saint-Tropez, France, and Ananti Cove Busan in South Korea. A final location in Ibiza, Spain, has yet to be announced.

Info: From July 15 to 27 at Tanjong Beach Club, 120 Tanjong Beach Walk. To book, go to Tanjong Beach Club's website

