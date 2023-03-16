Style News: Bottega Veneta launches poofy pop-up store, new perfumes for World Fragrance Day

Bottega Veneta launches poofy pop-up store

An inflatable fun house for bag lovers has appeared outside Ion Orchard, filled with treasures from Bottega Veneta.

The pop-up store by the Italian luxury fashion house arrives in Singapore in an all-new colourway, after debuting in the brand’s signature parakeet green in Chengdu, China.

A singular material was used to create the completely soft pavilion, inspired by Bottega’s use of soft leather – and calls to mind some of its popular bags including the Cassette (from $1,560) and Arco (from $2,920).