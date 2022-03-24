Style News: Blackpink's Jennie and Gentle Monster launch pop-up, Uniqlo opens standalone Ang Mo Kio store

Blackpink's Jennie and Gentle Monster debut pop-up

Fans of the Blackpink star are in for a treat. To celebrate the launch of her second collection with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster, the 26-year-old has dreamt up a whimsical pop-up, now on show at Ion Orchard.

Jentle Garden, sharing its name with the collection, is a fantasy world with pastoral village scenery envisioned by Jennie and Gentle Monster. A working miniature train runs around mountains, while a pink bathing pool adds a splash of colour to the verdant green landscape.

The pop-up - available in five cities including Singapore, Seoul and Shanghai - runs till April 3.

The eyewear collection ($366 to $679) has seven styles comprising sunglasses and optical frames in a number of colourways - including white marble, a first for the brand.

A boxed set called Fruits of Paradise ($3,253), conceptualised and autographed by Jennie, is sold in limited quantities and includes the full collection.

The collection sold out online within 10 minutes of the launch last week, but will be restocked in limited quantities. Interested customers can join the wait list at the brand's Ion Orchard store.

Info: The pop-up runs till April 3 at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

